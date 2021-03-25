'Green and red together': Labour steps up critique of a government 'asleep at the wheel' of the green recovery

Labour is urging the government to go much further and faster in supporting the electric vehicle transition
Labour is urging the government to go much further and faster in supporting the electric vehicle transition
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Ed Miliband is to unveil sweeping plans for an electric vehicle revolution, as opposition accuses government of delivering a badly 'underpowered' green industrial strategy

The opposition is set to step up its critique of the government's green plans today, as Labour unveils a sweeping package of new measures designed to turbocharge the development of the UK's nascent electric...

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news