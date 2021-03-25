'Green and red together': Labour steps up critique of a government 'asleep at the wheel' of the green recovery
Ed Miliband is to unveil sweeping plans for an electric vehicle revolution, as opposition accuses government of delivering a badly 'underpowered' green industrial strategy
The opposition is set to step up its critique of the government's green plans today, as Labour unveils a sweeping package of new measures designed to turbocharge the development of the UK's nascent electric...
Tesco launches 'climate manifesto' promising sweeping action to accelerate net zero transition
Priorities include cutting energy emissions and supporting the transition to electric transport, as Tesco aims for net zero emissions by 2035
Government plots recycling reforms as it delays deposit return scheme to 2024
Plans to make manufacturers pay full costs of recycling their packaging and develop consistent household collections nationwide unveiled
'Time to Transform': WBCSD report plots course towards prosperous, sustainable future
The report outlines actions that businesses can take across nine key areas, including energy, transport and mobility, and products and materials