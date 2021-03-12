Mobilising Finance for Forests: Government launches £150m rainforest protection push

Major new international funding programme designed to help protect tropical rainforests and catalyse £850m of private sector investment

The UK government has today launched a new multi-million pound fund designed to protect tropical rainforests that cover an area equivalent to the size of Wales

Dubbed the Mobilising Finance for Forests Programme, the new initiative will see the government invest £150m in businesses and investors who support and deliver sustainable land-use projects and protect rainforest regions such as the Amazon and Indonesian basins.

The government said the funding would help cut millions of tonnes of carbon emissions and improve the lives of over 600,000 people in tropical forest communities across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In addition to protecting 2.1 million hectares of biodiverse and carbon-rich rainforests, the hope is the programme will also create thousands of green jobs in rainforest regions and catalyse around £850m of private sector investment.

The projects that could benefit include those that promote transparent supply chains and implement deforestation-free standards, which support an estimated 600,000 small-scale farmers and food producers to incorporate forest protection into agricultural production, the government said.

The fund will focus on supporting local economies while curbing deforestation, for example through eco-friendly projects like harvesting nuts, seeds, and coffee sustainably, restoring lost forests, diversifying crops to prevent soil erosion, and launching conservation activities.

"The impact of deforestation is devastating - on those vulnerable rainforest communities, and on global efforts to combat climate change," said Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. "And the health of the Earth's tropical forests is critical to the health of our planet - we need to do all we can to protect and preserve this vital ecosystem. Today's new fund will ramp up investment in projects on the frontline of this effort, while also giving financial institutions the confidence they need to invest, which could attract and secure as much as £850m from the private sector."

The new programme forms part of the UK's existing commitment of £11.6bn for international climate finance, which includes Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent pledge to spend at least £3bn to protect nature and precious biodiversity over the next five years.

It also forms part of a co-ordinated push to mobilise climate funding ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit this November, after the government faced criticism from some climate diplomats over its controversial decision to cut Overseas Development Aid funding.

"Deforestation is not only a major contributor to climate change, it is responsible for catastrophic biodiversity loss and it undermines the livelihoods of many hundreds of millions of people who depend on forest," said International Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith. "So the UK is absolutely committed to tackling global deforestation.

"In addition to expanding our own woodlands, we are working internationally to tackle the main drivers of deforestation and protect our vital forests. This funding is a demonstration of our leadership in the run-up to the crucial G7 and COP26 summits. We are clear that there is no pathway to tackling climate change that does not involve the recovery of nature."

The new programme was also welcomed by chief executive at the Green Finance Institute, Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, who predicted it could play "an important catalytic role, helping to crowd-in private capital towards sustainable forest use".

"This kind of program, particularly the inclusion of credit guarantee structures, can be a highly efficient way to de-risk sustainable land use investments, making them attractive to investors whose return appetite would otherwise not be met," she said. "This is an important step in scaling up green investment in nature-based solutions to help tackle climate change and deforestation."

The news comes in the same week as a major new study from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warned the coronavirus pandemic has "significantly impacted nature conservation around the globe, including job losses among protected area rangers, reduced anti-poaching patrols, and environmental protection rollbacks".

"While the global health crisis remains priority, this new research reveals just how severe a toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on conservation efforts and on communities dedicated to protecting nature," said IUCN Director General Dr Bruno Oberle. "Let us not forget that only by investing in healthy nature can we provide a solid basis for our recovery from the pandemic, and avoid future public health crises."

In related news, the UK government today also announced a new £2.7m funding initiative to increase tree planting and natural regeneration in local communities.

The Local Authority Treescapes fund is aimed at establishing more trees in riverbanks, hedgerows, parklands, urban areas, beside roads and footpaths, and in copses and shelterbelts, including neglected, disused and vacant community spaces.

Grants are available for local authorities, working together with community groups, volunteers, and NGOs, the government said.