From Burger King to Greene King: Major pub and restaurant chains beef up net zero drive

Hospitality operators announce they will unveil net zero target for Covid-afflicted sector this summer, after recruiting leading sustainability advisors

A group of the UK's leading pubs, hotels, and restaurants have announced they will unveil a net zero pledge this summer, after hiring sustainability consultant Carbon Intelligence to design a decarbonisation roadmap for the hospitality sector.

The Zero Carbon Forum, which counts KFC, Fuller's, Pizza Express, Wetherspoons, and Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group as members, was founded in December last year to explore how the sector could achieve net zero emissions as quickly as possible.

This week, the coalition announced it had hired Carbon Intelligence to progress its plans, noting that the consultancy's strategists, data scientists, and engineers could help the hospitality sector establish a credible target date for achieving net zero emissions, in addition to a series of "action-based milestones" to track progress along the way.

Forum CEO Mark Chapman toasted the new tie-up, noting that Carbon Intelligence would help the sector pinpoint and tackle the indirect supply chain, or Scope 3, emissions, which make up the majority of the industry's carbon footprint.

"Our members represent diverse players across business types, sizes, and stages of their journey," he said. What we have in common is commitment to achieve net zero at pace, and Carbon Intelligence will help us create a plan to get there. The team brings very relevant experience, particularly in scope 3, which comprises the majority of our sector's emissions."

The Zero Carbon Forum, which also comprises Pizza Hut, Nando's, Burger King, and Greene King, plans to make its net zero roadmap publicly available, as well as a "suite of online tools" designed to help hospitality operators transition to a net zero economy, in a bid to provide a template for other industry sector collaborations, it said.

Jonathan Sykes, Carbon Intelligence's executive chairman, commended the partners for their ambitions. "Collaboration is critical to driving transformation in sustainability, particularly in the supply chain," he said. "This forum has a really incredible level of drive and ambition. We look forward to jointly announcing hospitality's position to government later this year."

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), one of two industry trade groups to have backed the initiative, said the net zero drive went hand-in-hand with driving the hospitality sector's recovery after the pandemic's onslaught on business over the past year.

"Consistently measuring and reducing carbon emissions across operators is a huge step to ensuring a full recovery," she said. "Our sector is already taking huge strides towards these goals and are stepping up to play our part looking at our energy use, eliminating waste and roadmap to net zero as part of our economic recovery plans."