Moody's: Green, social and sustainability bonds to close in on $300bn in 2021

Green bonds issuance looks set to surge again in 2021 after a dip last year

After slight dip in 2020 after the coronavirus crisis green bonds expected to rebound to reach record levels in 2021 with Europe leading the way

Global green, social and sustainability bond issuances from financial firms and development banks are expected to approach a record $300bn in 2021, which would mark a near 30 per cent increase on last year's total, according to the latest forecast from Moody's Investors Service.

Although the pandemic caused the green bonds market to cool slightly in 2020 after several years of strong growth, social and sustainability bonds in contrast hit record highs, bringing last year's total issuance for all three markets to $225bn, the credit ratings and financial analyst giant said.

Of that total, the green bonds market made up just over $100bn, it said. Financial firms such as banks, insurers, and credit unions issued $78bn-worth of green bonds last year, a figure broadly similar to 2019, while green bonds issuance from development banks fell eight per cent to $23.7bn.

But Moody's said it expected green bonds market to rebound this year thanks to supportive governmental policies in major economies such as the EU, US, UK, and China.

Strong investor demand, policy measures and greater standardisation of regulations will also help to drive further growth, it said, highlighting as an example the Bank of England's planned climate 'stress test' of the financial system in June this year.

As such, after a two per cent year-on-year decline in 2020, it said it expected total green bond issuance worldwide to grow around 38 per cent this year, once again following the average market growth curve seen 2015.

The update comes as the UK government gears up to issue its first ever sovereign green bond late this year, offering consumers investment opportunities to support green economy growth in areas such as renewable energy.

Carola Schuler, a managing director at Moody's, said green bonds were on course to make up around half of the expected $300bn total issuance in 2021, with social and sustainability bonds likely to account for around a quarter each.

"We expect financial institutions' issuance of use-of-proceeds sustainable bonds to approach a fresh record this year, aided by a growing regulatory focus on ESG [environmental, social and governance] factors that encourages more financial institutions to issue sustainable bonds," she said.

Europe continues to lead the green bond market, accounting for 49 per cent of last year's total with $50.1bn issuances, according to Moody's. The continent's global market share has climbed every year since 2016, when it accounted for 22 per cent of the total, which the financial analyst said demonstrated the region's policy focus on environmental issues, such as through the EU's Sustainable Finance Action Plan, Green Bond Standard, and green finance taxonomy.

North American and Asia-Pacific issues, meanwhile, accounted for 20 per cent and 19 per cent of the total green bond market respectively last year, Moody's said. But Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa continue to hold only a small share of the overall global market for green bonds with a combined $900m last year.

Moody's said it expected financial regulators and shareholders around the world to increasingly focus on sustainability and climate risk issues, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus crisis which it added had "strengthened many banks' resolve to focus on sustainable growth".

"We expect climate policy to become increasingly intertwined with investment frameworks and bank lending decisions in 2021," Moody's latest bonds forecast states. "New transparency requirements will encourage more investors, banks and insurers to move away from holdings tied to the most carbon intensive fossil fuels, such as coal and conventional oil and gas. The accompanying shift toward more sustainable investments will provide credit support for sectors such as green infrastructure and low-carbon technology."

It adds: "While investors in Europe and the US have typically been most active in anticipating environmental risks and opportunities, their stance has the potential to affect issuers in every region, given that they apply these standards globally."