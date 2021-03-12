Nissan plots 20MW solar farm to power EV production at Sunderland plant

Japanese automaker has unveiled plans to more than double on-site renewables capacity at its flagship plant in North-East England

Plans to decarbonise the biggest car plant in Britain took a major leap forward today, as Nissan announced its intention to build a 20MW solar farm at its Sunderland factory that will significantly reduce the operation's reliance on fossil fuels.

Nissan said the proposed solar farm would result in 20 per cent of the plant's energy coming from on-site renewables and would move it one step closer to a company-wide goal of achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century.

Plans for the solar farm are being shared with the local community this week, with a full planning application expected to follow later this year, the Japanese carmaker said. The plant would be developed and installed by Newcastle-based renewables company Engenera, it said.

The farm would nearly triple renewable energy generation at the Sunderland plant, which already boasts 12MW of on-site clean energy capacity, split between 10 wind turbines which contribute 6.6MW of power and an existing 4.75MW solar facility.

Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland, said that decarbonising manufacturing was a critical element to the firm's journey towards becoming a net zero emission company by 2050.

"Renewables have already made a big difference to our business and we continue to look for ways to make the manufacturing process more sustainable," he said. "As our products made in Sunderland become increasingly electrified, our manufacturing operations are an important part of the ecosystem that will take us to carbon neutrality."

Nissan will be ramping up its range of electric vehicles over the coming years, after pledging in late January that all new vehicles it sells in key markets will be partly or fully electrified by the early 2030s.

The Sunderland plant is one of Nissan's most important production facilities outside of Japan and is where its flagship Leaf electric vehicle is produced for the European market. The carmaker estimated the power generated at the proposed solar plant would provide enough energy to power production of every zero emission Leaf in Europe.