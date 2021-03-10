American Airlines and Kuehne+Nagel ink pioneering sustainable aviation fuel agreement

Innovative partnership would see American Airlines assign some of the emissions savings from its use of green fuels to the cargo giant

American Airlines has announced it has reached an agreement in principle with Kuehne+Nagel to allocate a portion of the emissions reduction benefit the airline generates from its use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the logistics company in a move designed to signal growing customer demand for lower carbon fuels.

The companies said the agreement in principle covers three million gallons of fuel and is believed to be the largest SAF collaboration between a freight logistics company and an airline. Financial details were not disclosed.

The SAF covered by the deal is expected to deliver lifecycle emissions savings of around 26,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) over three years, the equivalent of a Boeing 787-9 passenger aircraft flying around the world 25 times.

"Partnering with Kuehne+Nagel as part of our effort to reduce the impact of aviation on our planet has been an incredible example of the kind of collaboration that will drive real change," said Jessica Tyler, president of American Airlines Cargo and vice president of operations innovation and delivery at the company. "This strategic, market-based solution will help create a cleaner supply chain and is aimed at accelerating our transition to a low-carbon future."

American Airlines is one of a growing number of aviation operators looking to increase their use of SAF in support of a goal to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

Advocates of SAF argue that fuels made from organic or waste feedstock can deliver significant emissions savings from conventional aircraft, helping to curb emissions while the industry continues to invest in the development of next generation electric and hybrid aircraft.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this morning highlighted the potential for SAF to curb aviation emissions, as he defended reports the government was considering cuts to Air Passenger Duty for domestic flights.

However, critics have questioned the scale of the emissions savings on offer from such fuels and warned that the industry could struggle to secure sufficient feedstocks to fully displace fossil fuels.

Moreover, SAFs currently cost considerably more than conventional fuels creating a financial barrier to their adoption at scale. As such, some airlines have called on governments to do more to support the nascent sector through direct funding and the introduction of mandates that require airlines to use a proportion of SAF.

American Airlines hopes that deals that assign emissions savings to corporate customers could similarly help drive demand for SAF, providing a signal for developers to scale up production. The agreement in principle with Kuehne+Nagel follows a similar agreement between American and Deloitte, and the company said "each such agreement is a model the airline hopes can be adopted more widely as a way to reflect demand for sustainable aviation fuel, build the market, and quicken the industry's transition from fossil-based jet fuels to more sustainable alternatives".

Yngve Ruud, member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, urged other companies to explore the potential for jointly sourcing SAFs. "The demand for environmentally friendly air logistics services is certainly on the rise," he said. "Through the innovative collaboration with American Airlines, we are pleased to support our customers' sustainability ambitions and contribute to the development and widespread use of alternative aviation fuels. We encourage all the industry stakeholders to join us in bringing carbon-neutral flying one step closer."

American said it has been taking delivery of SAF at San Francisco International Airport since last summer and has committed to using nine million gallons of SAF over the coming three years. The SAF American is using is produced from waste fats and reduces lifecycle CO2 emissions by 75 per cent compared to traditional jet fuel, according to the company.