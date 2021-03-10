'Polluter pays': Government unveils legally binding environmental principles to guide future policies

Defra to consult on five-overarching principles to be embedded in landmark Environment Bill, as campaigners warn welcome new approach needs to be embedded right across government

The government has today unveiled plans for five new legally binding principles designed to guide future policymaking to protect the environment and ensure Ministers deliver on their promise to "build back greener and leave the environment in a better state for future generations".

Defra today launched a consultation on the principles, which it plans to put on a legal footing through the landmark Environment Bill that is expected to return to Parliament this autumn ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in November.

The new principles would inform all future government policies and would effectively replace similar principles that underpinned EU legislation.

Specifically, the new rules would require policymakers to adhere to:

the integration principle, which states that policy-makers should look for opportunities to embed environmental protection in other fields of policy that have impacts on the environment;

the prevention principle, which means government policy should aim to prevent, reduce, or mitigate harm;

the rectification at source principle, which means that if damage to the environment cannot be prevented it should be tackled at its origin;

the polluter pays principle, which statesthat those who cause pollution or damage to the environment should be responsible for mitigation or compensation;

And the precautionary principle, which states that where there are threats of serious or irreversible environmental damage, a lack of scientific certainty shall not be used as a reason for postponing cost-effective measures to prevent environmental degradation.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the proposed principles would help "embed the environment in the design, development and delivery of the government's work".

"Our environmental principles are essential, and will ensure that ministers across Whitehall are guided to not just protect the environment, but tackle problems at their origin," he said in a statement. "This will deliver our pledge to leave the environment in a better state for future generations."

The new consultation on the draft policy statement on the five environmental principles will seek feedback on how they should be interpreted and proportionately applied.

The proposals were broadly welcomed by green groups, but there were also warnings that they would need to embed the principles right across government if they are to prove effective.

"This publication marks a crucial step forward in progressing the Environment Bill ahead of Royal Assent and, ultimately, placing environment at the heart of UK policy making," said Signe Norberg, head of public affairs and communications at the Aldersgate Group of businesses. "However, to achieve this goal the policy statement must be highly ambitious so that it can generate the desired economic, social and environmental benefits. The environmental principles are a crucial element of this. Having clear and ambitious principles integrated into Government policy provides a clear direction of travel, and creates market signals which will allow businesses to innovate, invest in new low carbon goods and services, grow supply chains and create jobs.

Her comments were echoed by IEMA's director of policy and external affairs, Martin Baxter, who argued that "embedding environmental principles into the policy development framework is a key piece of the environmental governance jigsaw and must be aligned with the long-term targets and statutory environmental improvement plan in the Environment Bill, so that all government departments make a contribution towards achieving environmental improvement and enhancement".

"This is an important opportunity to enhance environmental accountability and to weave a green thread through government policy making," he added.

The consultation comes at a time when the government is facing mounting criticism over its failure to come forward with a comprehensive strategy for delivering on its net zero and environmental goals. A number of parliamentary committees have accused the government of failing to deliver clear goals for how it intends to ensure the environment is left in a better state for future generations, while just last week two separate reports questioned the level of preparedness for this year's COP26 Summit and the absence of an overarching net zero strategy.

The government has said it will come forward with a net zero emissions strategy ahead of the COP26 Summit. But in recent weeks observers have repeatedly warned that welcome moves to accelerate decarbonisation efforts, such as the launch a new National Infrastructure Bank, have been undermined by a series of controversial decisions, such as the failure to oppose plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria and today's reports that the government is considering slashing Air Passenger Duty on domestic flights.