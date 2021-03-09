The Fashion Pact launches new push to help curb industry's impact on biodiversity

Grant from Global Environmental Facility will support programme of work designed to reduce fashion sector’s contribution to biodiversity loss

The Fashion Pact has announced the launch of a series of initiatives geared at curbing the sector's impact on biodiversity loss after securing a $2m grant from the Global Environmental Facility.

The sustainable fashion coalition, which brings together more than 200 brands that represent roughly one third of the fashion industry, said the funding would go towards developing and sharing best practices geared at cleaning up supply chains, improving agricultural practices, decreasing deforestation, and minimising pollution and natural resource extraction.

The funding, which will be co-executed by the Fashion Pact's technical parter Conservation International, will go towards providing signatories with a "foundational understanding" of the environmental impacts of fashion supply chains, with a focus on the production and extraction of raw materials such as gold, cashmere, and leather.

It will also be spent on identifying existing projects and opportunities that coud enable the fashion industry to lessen its immediate and long-term impacts on biodiversity, according to the update.

Funding will be channelled into creating specific analyses that form the basis of action plans for the industry geared at addressing issues related to the intersection of climate change and biodiversity loss, the Fashion Pact said.

The grant money will also be spent on providing the Fashion Pact with tools it needs to track, measure, and monitor progress towards its sustainability goals, it added.

Eva von Alvensleben, executive director and secretary general of The Fashion Pact Association, emphasised the "pioneering programme" would help the group drive collective action to reduce the sector's impact on biodiversity destruction.

"We are honoured and humbled to join Conservation International and the GEF in leading this foundational work needed to explore sector impacts, relevance of biodiversity to brands and their business and dive deeper into setting priorities and targets, taking action," she said. "Ultimately, this programme has the potential to drive understanding and industry transformation towards nature-positivity through a science based approach."

The United Nations Environment Programme estimates the fashion sector is responsible for 10 per cent of global carbon emissions - more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined - as well as 20 per cent of global wastewater. Meanwhile, a seperate report into the growing use of synthetic fibres published last month by green NGOs warned that fashion brands are propping up demand for some of the dirtiest fossil fuels while being responsible for an explosion in microfibres contaminating food, water, oceans, and ecosystems. The sector is also the cause of mountains of waste, with roughly 87 per cent of clothing material is currently incinerated, landfilled, or dumped in nature.

As such, signatories to the Fashion Pact have committed to a number of sustainability targets that aim to reduce the sector's impact on biodiversity, the climate, and oceans. In October, the group brought Conservation International on board to help deliver its biodiversity protection and restoration goals, which include a commitment to develop a biodiversity strategy designed to encourage zero deforestation and sustainable forest management by 2025.

"Conservation International is proud to partner with The Fashion Pact and its member companies to develop biodiversity strategies that conserve and restore forests and improve management of agricultural lands," said Bambi Semroc, Conservation International acting senior vice president for the Center for Sustainable Lands and Waters. "The support from the Global Environment Facility will enable us to develop regenerative approaches to agriculture supply chains, lessen the impacts of gold mining on nature and reduce carbon emissions while improving the lives of producers."

In addition to the GEF funding, the programme of work will benefit from a further $2m of funding provided Conservation International and other supporters of the Fashion Pact, according to the update. This includes the Biodiversity Consultancy, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, The Dragonfly Initiative, The Impact Facility, International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Textile Exchange, the United Nations Development Programme Green Commodities Programme, the UNEP, the Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network, and the World Conservation Monitoring Centre.