NatWest backs Statera flexible grid plans with £110m deal

Major new financing deal to enable the development of eight new gas and energy storage projects

The fast-expanding UK energy storage sector received a further boost today, after Statera Energy and NatWest announced they had completed a major new financing deal worth £110m to support eight flexible grid projects. However, the funding is also set to support the development of new natural gas-power generation and as such will further fuel the debate over the role of gas power capacity in the UK's grid.

NatWest acted as lead arranger, lender, facility agent, security trustee, and hedge counterparty for the deal, which will support the development of eight projects comprising of new flexible natural gas-power generation and battery energy storage technologies, which will together create 400MW of energy capacity for the UK market.

The companies said the projects would "support the continued growth of renewable energy in the UK by assisting the National Grid in balancing intermittent renewable generation during times of peak demand and in moving away from older, inflexible and more carbon intensive forms of generation to a cleaner energy supply mix".

The transaction is underpinned by a 15-year power purchase agreement with Statkraft, which has entered into a strategic long-term partnership with Statera Energy to realise over 1GW of energy storage and utility scale, flexible gas-powered generation to support the growth of the portfolio.

"We are very pleased to have completed this financing with NatWest, which builds on our existing long-term relationship with the bank," said Tom Vernon, managing director at Statera Energy. "The requirement for a smart and flexible UK electricity system will only grow as we move towards a more renewable and net zero future. It is a testament to the teams at NatWest, and our offtake partner Statkraft, that we have been able to structure a financing that allows us to deliver on the exciting growth we have in front of us."

His comments were echoed by Andrew Blincoe, managing director for large corporates and institutions at NatWest, who said the bank was "delighted to have completed this deal for Statera Energy, building on our long-standing relationship with this client".

"Today's deal further grows NatWest's commitment to growth and investment in green energy solutions, and to supporting business customers at all levels with the transition to a low carbon environment."

Advocates of gas power maintain that some new flexible gas capacity is required in conjunction with energy storage capacity and renewables to ensure grid security, as coal power plants retire and more variable renewables come online.

However, critics argue that new fossil fuel power capacity will put pressure on the UK's carbon budgets and could become stranded assets as clean energy costs continue to fall and carbon prices rise. Campaigners have also warned that investors' commitments to delivering net zero emissions are undermined by continued investment in fossil fuel infrastructure.

Opponents of new gas capacity secured a major victory last month, when energy giant Drax shelved plans for Europe's largest new gas fired power plant, opting instead to step up investment in its biomass business.