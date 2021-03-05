Study shows net zero transition to affect over six million jobs, as criticism grows of Budget's 'climate failure'

Just Transition Jobs Tracker details how around one in five UK jobs are likely to be affected either positively or negatively by the net zero transition, further cranking up pressure on government to deliver coherent transition plan

A new analysis has today sought to quantify the scale of the jobs impact from the transition to a net zero emission economy, as the government comes under fresh criticism for its failure to come forward with a comprehensive plan for meeting its climate goals.

The Just Transition Jobs Tracker has been produced by a team from the University of Leeds and LSE's Grantham Research Institute on behalf of the Place-based Climate Action Network (PCAN), which is working to mobilise increased levels of finance in support of the net zero transition.

It found that approximately 6.3 million jobs in the UK, about one in five of all jobs, are likely to be affected either positively or negatively by the transition to a green economy. The data suggests that moving to a green economy has the potential to lead to an increased number of UK jobs overall, if jobs at risk can be upskilled appropriately. However, it also warns some sectors and regions face a significant skills challenge as jobs in carbon intensive sectors could decline, with up to three million jobs likely to face significant changes and upskilling requirements.

"Our research shows that as we move towards a net-zero economy, the impact on jobs will not be felt equally," said Andrew Sudmant, PCAN Associate from the University of Leeds. "The climate crisis presents both opportunities and challenges for the jobs market, and it is vital that we take proactive measures so that these changes help to tackle existing social inequalities, instead of worsening them. Our modelling suggests that around three million UK jobs will require significant change and upskilling as we move away from high carbon activities. But at the same time, a further three million jobs will see an increased demand for work, as the infrastructure for a green economy is put into place."

The Just Transition Jobs Tracker suggests sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and transport are likely to be the most affected by the net zero transition, with up to a quarter of workers in such industries likely to require new skill sets.

The analysis follows a Budget this week in which Chancellor Rishi Sunak sketched out a vision for a "future economy" driven in large part by clean technologies and "decent green jobs". However, the Chancellor's plans drew a mixed response from green business groups, who argued the Budget had failed to come forward with a comprehensive package of measures in support of the net zero transition. And today the government faced a wave of criticism from MPs from across the political spectrum who accused it of failing to deliver a coherent plan for delivering net zero emissions and mobilising sufficient investment in the transition.

Both the Public Accounts Committee of MPs and the BEIS Select Committee published reports this morning warning that the government's net zero strategy and preparations for the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in the autumn where insufficiently advanced.

And it also emerged this morning that the government's new National Infrastructure Bank is expected to mobilise significantly less UK investment than had been the case previously through the European Investment Bank, which the UK no longer has access to post-Brexit.

Sunak had announced £12bn of public funding for the new bank alongside £10bn in government guarantees, predicting the Leeds-based bank could have a transformational role in driving the development of green infrastructure. But an analysis from the Office of Budget Responsibility concluded the bank would be likely to provide just £1.5bn a year in investment - a level deemed insufficient for the watchdog to upgrade its forecast for the UK's economic growth.

In contrast, the European Investment Bank has invested around £5bn a year on average in UK infrastructure in recent years. As such Labour seized on the OBR's warning on Thursday evening, arguing the new bank was approximately 147 times smaller than German's state-backed infrastructure bank.

"The government's smoke and mirrors cannot distract from the fact we have been left without the green investment we need," said Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband. "We needed climate leadership from government but we got climate failure. Far from transformative investment in infrastructure, the government's new bank won't even plug the hole left by the European Investment Bank and will see us trailing way behind countries like Germany."

The government also faced criticism from environmental campaigners yesterday after it emerged the new 'super deduction' incentive for businesses announced by the Chancellor could be used to drive investment in high carbon technologies.

Treasury minister Kemi Badenoch yesterday rejected proposals from MPs for conditions to be placed on the tax break to ensure it does not undermine the UK's net zero emissions goals. "We do not have a way of saying this investment is good or not good for net zero," she said. "We are focused on jobs, in the most sustainable way possible, but we are not going to strangle economic recovery with regulation that's not necessary."

In response, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said it was "shocking that under the super deduction scheme, the government could be giving huge tax breaks to companies to invest in fossil fuel projects which take us further away from our chances of reaching climate targets". "Making sure investments are aligned with climate and nature targets would not 'strangle our economic recovery'," she added. "If the economic recovery is not green, it's simply not sustainable."

The government defended its climate record this morning, insisting it was "nonsense" to suggest there was no plan to deliver on the UK's net zero goal, despite the fact Ministers have said a more detailed plan will be released ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit. "It is nonsense to say the government does not have a plan when we have been leading the world in tackling climate change, cutting emissions by almost 44 per cent since 1990 and doing so faster than any other developed nation in recent years," a spokesperson said. "Only this week in the Budget we built on the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution by encouraging private investment in green growth, and we are bringing forward bold proposals to cut emissions and create new jobs and industries across the whole country."

The latest developments come as the government also faced criticism from some opponents of climate action, after The Sun reported on a preliminary economic analysis of the cost of the net zero transition obtained through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request that suggested costs could be higher than previously thought.

The paper reported that publicly quoted estimates of a £50bn a year annual cost for meeting the long term net zero goal were contradicted by a separate government analysis that suggested the costs could reach £70bn a year.

However, the Treasury is currently conducting a more detailed review of the costs and benefits of the net zero transition, while alternative analyses - including from the government's official advisors the Climate Change Committee - have suggested delivering net zero emissions would result in negligible economic costs or even net benefits.

Analysts at the Carbon Brief website this morning questioned the credibility of the government's previous cost estimates, arguing they were based on old data and extremely simplistic modelling.