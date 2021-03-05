Nokia dials up net zero commitment to include supply chain and end product use

Nokia CEO warns 'climate change is a race against time' as telecommunications, IT, and electronics giant unveils enhanced 2030 climate goal

Nokia has ramped up its climate ambition with a plan to halve emissions generated by its operations, supply chain, and products by 2030, a push it said will involve putting sustainability "at the heart" of the design of the electronics and software it sells.

The Finnish technology company said yesterday the target was in line with the Paris Agreement's more ambitious 1.5C warming scenario and had been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company explained the new goal would replace a previous climat target validated by the SBTi in 2017 that was aligned with the Paris Agreement's other goal of capping temperature rises at 2C. Nokia said it had already achieved 90 per cent of target savings against that target, 11 years ahead of schedule.

Nokia president and CEO Pekka Lundmark said the enhanced goal would allow the firm to take bolder action to tackle the climate emergency. "Climate change is a race against time," he said. "These tougher, new, scientifically-calibrated climate targets mean we will go further and faster to reduce our carbon footprint and ensure sustainability is at the heart of our product design and the smart solutions we enable."

The tougher 2030 target, which is set against a 2019 baseline, extends the company's decarbonisation drive to include the emissions generated by the end use of its products - the largest part of its carbon footprint - in addition to emissions produced at its logistics and assembly factories, it said.

Lundmark said the company had been "continuously innovating" its products to become more efficient in recent years to help consumers reduce their emissions, and today's update set out a number of ways the company had improved the energy and resource efficiency of its hardware and software.

The company noted that its AVA energy efficiency service can reduce energy use by 20 per cent through cloud-based artificial intelligence that powers down parts of the radio network when traffic levels are low, and underscored that it had been the first company to commercially launch a liquid cooled 5G base station, which can reduce the energy consumption of the cooling system in a base station by 90 per cent and carbon emissions of Nokia's AirScale radio products by 80 per cent.