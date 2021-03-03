'Future economy': Sunak pledges to put green investment at heart of economic recovery

Chancellor touts potential of offshore wind, carbon capture, freeports, and green finance, but freezes fuel duty and leaves questions over energy efficiency and electric vehicle infrastructure unanswered

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today closed his Budget address to Parliament by hymning the potential of clean technologies to create "decent well-paid green jobs" and drive the recovery from "one of the largest, most comprehensive and sustained economic shocks this country has ever faced".

Highlighting the example provided by Teesside, Sunak envisaged a "future economy" where the northern industrial hub is revitalised by the government's support for carbon capture technologies and offshore wind, its plans for new free ports across the UK, and its decision, confirmed today, to locate new Treasury offices in Darlington and the new National Infrastructure Bank in Leeds.

"When I look to the future of Teesside, I see old industrial sites being used to capture and store carbon," Sunak said. "I see offshore wind turbines creating clean energy for the rest of the country… all located in a freeport with the Treasury down the road and the National Infrastructure Bank only an hour away. I see innovative fast growing businesses hiring local people into decent well paid green jobs… that is the future economy of this country."

Sunak's vision for Teesside rounded off a speech that reiterated the government's commitment to delivering a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis, but which provided few surprises following extensive briefing ahead of today's Budget.

As had been widely trailed, Sunak confirmed the government's new National Infrastructure Bank is to be backed by £12bn in initial capital and £10bn in government guarantees, in a bid to unlock as much as £40bn of private finance in support of Downing Street's 'levelling up' agenda and net zero emission goals. The Chancellor stressed the bank would have support for the UK's "green industrial revolution" at the heart of its remit, providing a mechanism for accelerating investment in new renewables, grid, and hydrogen infrastructure.

He also emphasised the need for a more proactive industrial strategy over the coming years. "If we want a better future economy, we have to make it happen," he said. "We have to do things that have never been done before. The world is not going to be any less competitive after coronavirus. So it's not enough to have some general desire to grow the economy. We need a real commitment to green growth... Our future economy needs investment in green industries across the United Kingdom."

As such, Sunak also confirmed the planned launch of the UK's first sovereign green bond for retail investors later this year. Touted by the government as a "world first", the green bond is designed to give UK savers the opportunity to buy bonds which help support green projects while also helping boost their savings, with the proposed green savings bond to be offered through National Savings & Investments (NS&I).

Treasury documents released after the Budget speech confirmed the government is also planning for at least £15bn of green gilt issuance in the coming financial year, to help finance critical projects to tackle climate change and other environmental challenges, fund important infrastructure investment, and create green jobs across the UK.

And in a surprise move, Sunak announced he would update monetary policy for Bank of England to reaffirm its two per cent inflation target while also ensuring support for the net zero transition and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are core to its remit.

In other green finance news the Chancellor also confirmed a new group is to be appointed to explore how the City of London can cement its position as a leader in the fast expanding voluntary carbon offset market.

In addition, the speech featured a series of new or extended initiatives that could deliver a boost for the green economy, including measures to encourage the hiring of apprentices, incentivise investment in skills programmes and physical infrastructure, and support new green R&D and regional development projects.

For example, as well as announcing a review of research and development (R&D) tax reliefs, Sunak unveiled a flurry of green and scientific R&D funding programmes centred on the £375m UK-wide 'Future Fund: Breakthrough' which was trailed by HMT over the weekend. The fund aims to invest in "highly innovative companies" such as those working in life sciences, quantum computing or clean tech that are aiming to raise at least £20m funding, the Treasury said.

As previously revealed, the new funding comes in addition to a £68m national funding competition for "first of its kind" long-duration energy storage prototypes, a £20m competition for floating offshore wind projects, and a £4m biomass feedstocks programme to increase production of green energy crops.

Plans to provide £4.8m to support development of a demonstration hydrogen hub in Holyhead, Anglesey, were also announced, as well as £30m for the Global Centre for Rail Excellence in Wales and on-going support to help ports on Teesside and Humberside serve the fast expanding offshore wind industry. And in Scotland, Sunak said the Treasury would invest £27m in an Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone, and £5m in the Global Underwater Hub, both of which were also trailed over the weekend as the first stage in delivering the North Sea Transition Deal to support the shift away from oil and gas.

In further positive news for boosting investment in clean tech firms and the green economy, Sunak unveiled plans for a new "super-deduction" aimed at cutting companies' tax bills by 25p for every pound invested in new equipment. The Treasury said the deduction would be worth around £25bn to UK firms over the two-year period it will be in effect.

However, many of the new green spending commitments were overshadowed by the dire economic outlook for the coming year and beyond, as well as the wider overall coronavirus response measures announced by the government, which it said amounted to some £352bn additional support over two years, including a further six month extension to the furlough scheme.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts project the UK economy is set to grow by four per cent this year, rising to 7.3 per cent in 2022, with an unemployment peak of 6.5 per cent. But it also stressed that growth is expected to be below two per cent from 2023 onwards and in five years' time the economy is set to be three per cent smaller than it would have been due to the pandemic.

The forecasts prompted Sunak to warn of the need to "pay close attention" to public spending, and that "while out borrowing costs are affordable right now, interest rates may not stay low forever", as he signalled the need to keep borrowing and debt in check in the fallout from the crisis.

As such, in a bid to raise additional funding for the public purse, the Treasury said the rate of corporation tax would increase to 25 per cent from 2023, although businesses with profits of £50,000 or less - 70 per cent of those trading in the UK - would stay on the current 19 per cent rate. Moreover, only business with profits greater than £250,000 would be taxed at the full 25 per cent rate, it added,

From an environmental perspective the new funding for green infrastructure was countered by the Chancellor's decision to once again freeze fuel duty. Meanwhile, Sunak made no mention of some of the key planks of the government's net zero strategy, including its electric vehicle infrastructure plans, battery supply chain ambitions, green farming subsidy reforms, and building energy efficiency programmes, such as the much-criticised Green Homes Grant scheme.

In his response, Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer highlighted Sunak's failure to address the government's controversial decision to allow plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria to proceed, despite warnings it would jeopardise the UK's emissions targets. "If anything sums up this government's commitment to a green recovery, it's building a coal mine we can't even use," he said, adding that the Budget lacked a "major green stimulus" and "looked better on Instagram" - a joking reference to Sunak's increasingly high profile social media branding efforts.

"After the decisions of the last year and a decade of neglect, we needed a Budget to fix the foundations of our economy," Starmer said. "Instead what we got was a Budget that papered over the cracks rather than rebuilding the foundations. A Budget that shows the government doesn't understand what went wrong in the last decade, or what is needed for the next."

Green business groups gave the speech a mixed welcome, praising the focus on low carbon infrastructure while warning that the government was still yet to deliver the level of green stimulus funding already being finalised in some other European nations.

"The Chancellor recognises that when crises come we need to be able to act - this is never more true as we face the challenge of the climate crisis," said Martin Baxter, director of policy and external affairs at IEMA. "While we welcome the Chancellor's commitment to put greening the economy at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery, aligning investment and the financial system towards environmental sustainability and our 2050 net zero target is critical as we build a sustainable future. The incentives announced to encourage more apprenticeships and the investment stimulus provide an opportunity to embed green jobs throughout the economy, but in the longer term, we must address the advice the Climate Change Committee set out on the UK's 6th carbon budget and the clean growth strategy needed to get us there, which needs to come together urgently ahead of COP26."

Sam Alvis at think tank Green Alliance struck a similarly equivocal note. "The Treasury is moving in a greener direction, but very slowly," he said. "There is good initial funding for the National Infrastructure Bank, with the potential for creating thousands of jobs, but it falls well short of transformational funding. Without a clear net zero and nature mandate, the bank's money could in theory go to roads, coal mines or incinerators rather than genuinely green jobs... The chancellor can still choose to fund projects that fire the promised 'green recovery' across the country, but valuable time is being lost."