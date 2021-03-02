Study attributes 1,500 UK deaths and $9bn of damage to climate change since 2000

The deaths occurred during two severe heatwaves over past two decades, while climate change also caused $9bn of damages in a series of extreme floods, University of Oxford study finds

At least 1,500 excess deaths directly attributable to human-induced climate change have occurred in the UK over the past two decades, according to a University of Oxford-led study which offers a small glimpse of the increasing toll of volatile weather on the country.

Published today in the Climate Risk Management journal, the study found that 1,500 people were killed because of climate change across two UK heatwaves which occured in 2003 and 2018. Moreover, it calculates that through four major UK flood events between 2000 and 2016 climate change caused $9bn in damages.

Pinning such consequences specifically on climate change is a major challenge, and required the study authors to use a methodology known as event attribution, which allows scientists to calculate the extent to which climate change made a particular extreme weather event more severe or more likely to happen.

The study argues that researchers need to ensure that such calculations are conducted and presented in a systematic and consistent way, and sets out a blueprint that researchers can use to build inventories of events that were caused or worsened by climate change in the future. It then uses the example of heatwaves and floods in the UK to demonstrate how the inventory could work in practice.

In both cases - the heatwaves and the floods - the researchers conclude that climate change was responsible for around half of the overall harm caused by the events studied over the time period.

"We know very well how much greenhouse gas each country has emitted and we have agreed-upon metrics to calculate this, which is important for countries to pledge emission cuts," said Dr Friederike Otto, study author and acting director at the University of Oxford's Environmental Change Institute. "But the Paris Agreement also requests that countries set out their planned adaptation measures and how they are going to deal with already occurring loss and damages from climate change - and for these we do not have metrics, nor national inventories. I strongly believe this needs to change. If countries had to publish their annual deaths from climate change, the loss and damages would be seen as the matter of life and death that they are."

Ben Clarke, the study's lead author and a DPhil candidate at the University of Oxford's School of Geography and the Environment, said boosting knowledge of exactly how climate change affects society was "critical" to enhancing resilience to the threat and prioritising efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

"We were surprised that nobody had combined this attribution information with the impacts of the events to work out the climate-related loss and damage - so that's what we did," said Clarke. "There are lots of caveats to these ballpark estimates and much more work is needed to refine the exact values. Nonetheless, it demonstrates the concept of national scale stocktaking. This is something that many people assume already exists, and it is mandated not only by the Paris Agreement but also a pragmatic approach to tackling growing climate risks."