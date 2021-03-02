Energy system institutions fit for the future: Re-wiring government for a net zero world

  • Josh Buckland and Laura Sandys
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Laura Sandys and Josh Buckland set out a targeted set of changes on Whitehall they argue are needed to drive the UK's monumental transition ahead

Getting a move on Reaching the UK's target of net zero emissions by 2050 will require a complete transformation of the energy system. We have limited time to move from a system where around 80 per cent...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news