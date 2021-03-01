How the world's growing water crisis is endangering $300bn of business value
Taking action to deal with water shortages and pollution will cost $55bn, just a fraction of the cost of failing to act, CDP estimates
Water is critical to life on earth. But the world's fresh water sources are degrading fast, a central facet in the interlinked environmental crises that human activity has unleashed across the globe...
'Simply no comparison': Fossil fuel cars produce 300 times more waste than EVs, study finds
Challenges caused by EV battery production 'pale in comparison' to environmental toll of fossil fuel vehicles, Transport & Environment study finds
Budget 2021: Treasury trails green bond launch and £22bn UK Infrastructure Bank plans
Chancellor Rishi Sunak set to unveil slew of green investment measures as pressure mounts on for ambitious net zero recovery drive
UK carbon emissions trading scheme to launch in May
Government confirms auction calendar for the UK's post-Brexit carbon trading market following its exit from the EU's ETS