Centrica pulls forward its net zero target to 2045

British Gas owner and UK's largest energy supplier unveils accelerated decarbonisation timeline as it reports major losses for 2020 financial year

Energy giant Centrica has pulled forward two of its leading green pledges by five years, aiming to become a net zero business by 2045 and to operate a fully electric vehicle (EV) fleet by 2025, it announced last week.

The parent company of British Gas said it planned to reduce its own emissions, as well as those from customers that use its electricity of gas, in line with the Paris Agreement's more ambitious 1.5C warming scenario. That means becoming a "net zero business" by 2045 - five years ahead of its original 2050 target unveiled last year - while also "helping its customers be net zero by 2050", it said.

The firm, which is the UK's largest energy supplier, confirmed it would establish how it planned to deliver the emissions reductions required to meet the accelerated timeline in a dedicated 'climate transition plan' later this year.

Moreover, it announced an accelerated timeline for electrifying its vehicle fleet, which will see it aim shift its 12,000-strong fleet of vehicles to run on electricity by 2025, five years ahead of its original schedule. It follows the announcement last week that British Gas has now ordered 3,000 EVs from auto manufacturer Vauxhall, which it hailed as the UK's largest commercial battery EV order.

Announcing the accelerated net zero efforts last week, Centrica chairman Scott Wheway said the energy sector had a responsibility to help customers decarbonise. "Climate change is one of the biggest global challenges facing society today and the energy sector is at the forefront of the need to respond," he said. "Our new and accelerated climate goals, which are in line with science, underpin the clear role and responsibility Centrica has in supporting customers on their journey to be net zero, and in decarbonising the energy system and our business."

The firm also highlighted a number of its ongoing initiatives to help customers decarbonise their homes and vehicles, ranging from a hybrid heat pump trial, plans to develop a "paid-for proposition for air source heat pumps", and its mission to install 23,000 EV charging points this year for residential and business customers.

The utility is also reportedly in talks with the UK government about plans to convert its disused Rough natural gas storage site off the coast of northeast England to store hydrogen fuel, Centrica CEO Chris O'Shea has told Bloomberg. The project is part of broader plans to decarbonise the industrial cluster that stretches across the Humber river, by switching many of the heavy industry plants in the area from fossil fuels to hydrogen, while simultaneously ramping up carbon capture technology.

The utility outlined its new climate plans as it reported a loss of £362m in 2020, which it attributed to a combination of the pandemic, lower commodities prices and warmer weather.