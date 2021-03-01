UK carbon emissions trading scheme to launch in May

Government confirms auction calendar for the UK's post-Brexit carbon trading market following its exit from the EU's ETS

The UK's domestic emissions trading scheme (ETS) is finally poised to launch in early summer, with the first auction of carbon allowances for since Britain's exit from the European Union's carbon market earmarked for 21 May, the government has confirmed.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which was appointed by the government in December to oversee the UK's new carbon market - and which also operates the EU's ETS, of which the UK was a member until December - published its carbon allowances auction calendar for the year on Friday.

The carbon market, which will regulate emissions from heavy industry and major energy emitters in the UK and is set to be aligned to the country's legally-binding 2050 net zero goal, will enables firms to buy and trade carbon 'allowances' between them for the emissions they produce against a gradually declining overall cap.

By putting a price per tonne on CO2, such markets aim to encourage carbon-intensive firms to invest in greener alternatives and gradually shift the economy onto a cleaner footing, as the cost of polluting becomes economically prohibitive.

Since the UK left the EU's carbon market in December, however, British companies have been left in limbo over precise details of how the new domestic regime would be operating post-Brexit, forcing power producers to sell their electricity without knowing the cost of associated emissions.

Meanwhile, ICE - which also operates the EU's €1bn-a-day carbon market - also announced last month that it plans to shift its trading base for EU carbon allowances from London to Amsterdam following Brexit, in a blow for the UK capital's aspirations as a global green finance leader.

But UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan confirmed on Friday the UK's ETS would be up and running from mid-May, and would be "even more ambitious" than the EU's.

"The publication of our ambitious UK Emissions Trading Scheme's auction calendar is another crucial step towards our target of eliminating our contribution to climate change by 2050," she said. "Our scheme is even more ambitious than the EU system it replaces and today's publication will give businesses and operators clarity over this year's supply of emissions allowances, enabling them to plan ahead, build back greener and better prepare for the transition to a low-carbon economy."

Subject to regulatory approval, the first ICE UK Allowance (UKA) Futures contracts are set to launch on 19 May, two days before the first auction on 21 May, according to ICE.

When it launches, carbon prices on the UK's new domestic carbon market will have some catching-up to do with that of the EU's. Last month, the price of carbon traded on the EU ETS soared to a record high, briefly breaching the €38 per tonne mark for the first time as traders rushed to secure supplies of EUAs. Prices rose 13 per cent last week, the sharpest rise since August 2020, according to Bloomberg data.

However, in order to drive significant shifts away from carbon intensive industries, it has been estimated the price per tonne of carbon may need to rise to around €80-100.

Gordon Bennett, managing director of utility markets at ICE, said the UK ETS would be "pivotal in supporting the climate ambitions of the four governments of the UK".

"UK emissions have fallen 41 per cent since 1990, more than any other major developed country and this has been driven by the UK's leadership in promoting market-based mechanisms to support climate goals," he said. "There is an enormous opportunity for cap and trade programs to take an even greater role in supporting the goals of the Paris Agreement, whether it is increasing their sector coverage or encouraging international linking."

UKA Futures will trade on ICE Futures Europe and clear at ICE Clear Europe alongside the firm's global environmental complex, which includes EU Allowances, California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and California Carbon Offsets (CCOs), said ICE.

In related news, meanwhile, International Trade Secretary Liz Trust has confirmed that the UK will be participating in the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) general council "for the first time as an independent nation" since exiting the EU.

Truss added that she was looking forward to working with new WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - an advocate of climate action who was appointed earlier this month to lead the organisation - on "key issues" including reforming industrial subsidies and "green trade".