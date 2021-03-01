'Promises are not enough': Campaigners urge Prime Minister to enshrine 2030 nature protection goal into law

Stanley Johnson among group of high profile campaigners calling for government to set a legally-binding nature protection target ahead of pivotal COP15 UN nature talks

The Prime Minister is being urged by his own father to establish a target to reverse the decline of species and habitats into law, as part of a major campaign launched this morning geared at tackling escalating rates of biodiversity loss in the UK.

Conservative Environment Network international ambassador Stanley Johnson is one of more than 50 campaigners, environmental NGOs, and politicians to have signed an open letter to Prime Minster Boris Johnson urging him to back up his public commitments to protect 30 per cent of land and ocean by the end of the decade with a legally-binding national target.

WWF, Greenpeace UK, The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB, journalist George Monbiot, and broadcaster Chris Packham are also among those to have backed the new campaign, dubbed State of Nature, which calls on the government to enshrine a clear goal to reverse the decline of species and habitats by 2030 in the Environment Bill, which will return to Parliament in the Spring.

"Supported by an independent and effective Office for Environmental Protection, legally binding interim targets and a more explicit link between targets and the environmental improvement plans, this would send a powerful message of UK commitment ahead of this year's climate and nature talks, which could make all the difference in securing a successful outcome," the campaigners wrote.

The Prime Minister pledged to protect and manage 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by 2030 at a climate summit in January alongside several dozen other nations. But Number 10 has not formally committed the new target into law, while critics highlighted how the government classifies large areas of land, such as National Parks, as already being protected despite the frequent failure of nominally protected areas to tackle biodiversity loss.

As such the campaigners have today urged Johnson to update the Environment Bill to include a clear target for biodiversity protection, warning the "technocratic and slow" framework for target-setting outlined in the current version of the flagship legislation would not allow for any new targets to be set until 2023, which they emphasised would be "long after the moment for UK international leadership has passed".

The appeal comes as countries around the world gear up for pivotal nature talks at the COP15 conference in China in May, where diplomats hope a Paris Agreement-style accord for nature can be finalised. The so-called '30 by 30' commitment endorsed by the UK and others last month is expected to form the headline target for the landmark treaty, after the UN settled on the target in its draft proposals.

In the letter, the campaigners argue the UK has an opportunity to show global leadership ahead of the conference by setting a legally binding domestic target, much like it did in 2019, when it became the first major economy to set a legally-binding net zero emissions target - a move widely credited with helping to accelerate the adoption of net zero targets ahead of the critical UN COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

"The UK is uniquely placed to help secure a global agreement and can show real leadership by setting an example domestically, but more decisive action is needed here in the UK to ensure we realise this rare opportunity," the campaigners write.

Wildlife populations have plummeted nearly 70 per cent in less than 50 years due to human activity, yet countries have largely failed to meet the 2020 Aichi biodiversity targets established at the COP10 biodiversity conference in Japan more than a decade ago. The UK government concedes it has failed to meet 14 out of 20 of the biodiversity targets, although conservation group RSPB claims the country has in fact failed on 17 targets.

Stanley Johnson, who was appointed international ambassador of the Conservative Environment Network earlier this month, urged his son to set a "world-leading example" on biodiversity by enshrining a nature protection target into law.

"Setting a target in law to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by 2030 would do just that and could come at the perfect moment ahead of global climate and nature talks," Johnson senior said. "Of course, the Prime Minister's pledge to protect 30 per cent of land and sea will be a crucial part of achieving the target and should also be backed up in law. The Environment Bill would be a perfect place for the government to support or bring forward a 2030 target for nature."

And Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB said that urgent action was required to halt the alarming "freefall" of nature every year in the UK, emphasising that a "healthy natural world underpins a resilient economy".

"Ten years ago, a promise was made to ‘improve the natural world within a generation' but the world has missed almost all its pledges," she said. "It's clear that promises are simply not enough. The Environment Bill must commit us to tacking the nature crisis on our own doorstep, with stronger and binding legal targets to ensure we keep and deliver on our promises and a new Office for Environmental Protection with the teeth to help make sure that happens.

"In 10 years' time we have to be able to look back at this moment and know it was the point when we genuinely committed to revive our world."

The call comes just a few weeks after MPs on the Public Accounts Committee warned that the government's existing pledge to improve the natural environment "within a generation" - which features in both the 25 Year Environment Plan and the Environment Bill - suffers from a lack of definition, noting that the oft-repeated goal had not been matched by any long-term objectives or interim milestones that spell out what improving the natural environment within a generation actually entails.

A spokesperson from the Departmenf for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) did not directly address the campaigners' request, but emphasised that the government's environmental policies were "world leading" and that Ministers recognised that nature protection was "vital".

"Now more than ever, it is vital that we protect the natural environment and reverse nature's decline," they said. "Our landmark Environment Bill and 25 Year Environment Plan are truly world leading and represent a huge step-change in our country's ambition for wildlife and the natural environment.

"As part of our commitment to restoring nature, we are investing £640m in the Nature for Climate Fund which will deliver woodland creation and peat restoration and are investing a further £80 million in the Green Recovery Challenge Fund. We have also launched a major new initiative to support the development of a nature recovery network backed by hundreds of private and public sector organisations."