Budget battlegrounds are further evidence of short-termism
The Budget is a prime opportunity to bring some much-needed certainty and direction that can underpin the journey to net zero, writes ECIU's Dr Jonathan Marshall
It is close to five years to the day since the now defunct Energy and Climate Change Select Committee released its report detailing how policy uncertainty was hindering the low carbon transition. Concluding...
More news
UK carbon emissions trading scheme to launch in May
Government confirms auction calendar for the UK's post-Brexit carbon trading market following its exit from the EU's ETS
Centrica pulls forward its net zero target to 2045
British Gas owner and UK's largest energy supplier unveils accelerated decarbonisation timeline as it reports major losses for 2020 financial year
Tech Zero Taskforce: 15 leading UK tech firms join government-backed green coalition
Firms including Bulb, allplants, Revolut and MoneySuperMarket Group join initiative which aims to sign-up 1,000 companies before COP26 in November
Plant-based fast food: Beyond Meat inks deals for McDonald's, KFC and Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, and McDonald's are gearing up to expand their plant-based lines amid surging demand for sustainable food