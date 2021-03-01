Budget battlegrounds are further evidence of short-termism

  • Dr Jonathan Marshall, ECIU
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The Budget is a prime opportunity to bring some much-needed certainty and direction that can underpin the journey to net zero, writes ECIU's Dr Jonathan Marshall

It is close to five years to the day since the now defunct Energy and Climate Change Select Committee released its report detailing how policy uncertainty was hindering the low carbon transition. Concluding...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news