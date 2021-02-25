Government urged to factor aviation and shipping into UK climate goals

Coalition of green groups argue UK should set global precedent by including emissions generated by international travel in next carbon budget

Ministers are facing calls to include international aviation and shipping emissions in its national climate goals, as the government prepares to set out its plans for meeting climate targets in the mid-2030s in the coming months.

Greenpeace, Green Alliance, Transport and Environment, Possible, Friends of the Earth and the Aviation Environment Federation wrote to the Prime Minister yesterday demanding emissions from international aviation and shipping are folded into forthcoming carbon budgets, arguing the move would force the carbon-intensive sectors to ramp up their decarbonisation efforts and catalyse innovation.

Together, shipping and aviation contibute to more than five per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet emissions generated from international transport are not presently included in the UK's legally-binding target to achieve net zero emissioms by 2050. The Climate Change Committee has previously recommended the government include these sectors within its domestic decarbonisation plans, advice which it repeated again in December in its advice for meeting the UK's sixth carbon budget targets covering 2033-37.

And yesterday's letter from green groups argues the government should acquiesce to this advice by taking account of international aviation and shipping emissions when it publishes its response to the CCC's sixth carbon budget recommendations in the coming months.

Government funding initiatives focused on ramping up zero emission aviation technologies and sustainable aviation fuels - such as the Jet Zero Council established last summer - will be perceived as 'greenwash' unless they are accompanied by meaningful policies that apply to the aviation sector, the letter warns.

"While the Sustainable Aviation coalition has set out its ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, it is difficult to have confidence in the industry's plans in the absence of policy mechanisms to hold it to account," the campaigners wrote. "Despite claims from the industry that it is moving in the right direction, emissions from commercial UK aviation were higher in 2019 - the year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit - than any single previous year ever."

UK aviation emissions have increased 125 per cent since 1990, according to European NGO Transport and Environment, yet they have been excluded by the UK's first five legally-binding carbon budgets, covering the period between 2008 and 2032.

With the government set to legislate the scope of its sixth carbon budget this spring - which will cover the period between 2033 to 2037 and is the first since the UK's legally-binding net zero target was established - the CCC believes the government should expand the scope of future carbon budgets to account for the impact of the UK's share of international aviation and shipping.

Campaigners yesterday argued the UK could set a global precendent if it updated its carbon accounting framework to include emissions from these heavy transport sectors. It would show climate leadership in the run up to the COP26 climate conference the UK is set to co-host in Glasgow this autumn, they said.

"In the year of the Glasgow COP, our own policies on climate change, and the extent to which the government is acting in line with the advice of its climate experts, will inevitably come under the spotlight," they wrote. "Accepting the CCC's recommendation to include IAS in future carbon budgets would make the UK the first major economy to legislate for net zero emissions from all sectors, demonstrating confidence in our ability to deliver the green industrial revolution to which you have committed, and helping to ensure integrity of the sixth and future carbon budgets in keeping the UK on track to delivering our crucial shared 2050 goal."

Imported and international transport emissions have long been a major bone of contention in national climate targets. Green groups have argued the UK cannot cast itself as climate leader on the world stage if the nation's appetite for foreign-produced goods and high-carbon travel continues to produce significant levels of carbon emissions in other jurisdictions. Earlier this week, the Fairtrade Foundation urged Ministers to include imported emissions that were generated overseas for products consumed in Britain in forthcoming carbon budgets.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was considering a comment at the time of going to press.

But to date the government has argued its current approach of excluding overseas emissions from its national targets is in line with international standards and that including imported emissions risks double counting of emissions, potentiall making it harder to take effective climate action.