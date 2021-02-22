'From laggard to leader': Trinity College Cambridge to ditch fossil fuel investments in net zero drive

Trinity College Cambridge has committed to divest from fossil fuels as part of plan to reach net zero before 2050

University of Cambridge college outlines net zero plan to ditch millions of pounds of direct and indirect investments in oil and gas

Trinity College Cambridge has committed to fully divesting from fossil fuels over the next ten years, following a long-running student campaign.

The University of Cambridge college today announced a target to achieve net zero emissions before 2050, as part of which it plans to ditch all its direct investments in fossil fuels by the end of 2021, with indirect investments set to be phased out within five to ten years on a pathway aligned with climate science.

Trinity College is the richest Oxbridge college, with a total endowment of almost £1.3bn and assets per student totalling almost £1.5m. Its endowment is over double that of Cambridge's second richest college, St John's.

A 2018 investigation by Cambridge student newspaper Varsity found that Trinity College has at least £9.1m directly invested in companies involved in oil and gas production, extraction and exploration. £8.2m of those investments were held in the top 100 companies responsible for 71 per cent of global emissions, responses to Freedom of Information requests revealed.

But Trinity today said its endowment would now have a dual mandate to "continue delivering sustainable income growth and to commit to a significant, lasting and postive impact on improving its environmental footprint and achieving net zero before 2050", citing the UK's legally-binding climate targets and the global goals of the Paris Agreement to limits average temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

Trinity's senior bursar, Richard Turnill, said the decision to shift its investment policy had been taken after "extensive consultation" with Fellows, students, other Cambridge colleges and experts.

"We now have an ambitious plan to achieve net zero before 2050, which, while challenging, given the nature of the endowment's portfolio, is achievable and consistent with the College's income growth objectives," he said. "We will move rapidly where we can, starting with divestment from all fossil fuel exposure in our public equities this year."

However, Trinity said action to achieve net zero would "need to go far beyond divestment", which affects around one per cent of its total investments. Action to reduce emissions within the College's property portfolio, which accounts for around 60 per cent of the endowment, will also be vital, it said.

The College said it would establish metrics and interim science-based targets to be reported on alongside the financial performance of the endowment by the end of 2021.

It follows growing pressure on the collage from Fellows, students and alumni to decarbonise its investment portfolio. Earlier this year, a group of more than 120 Trinity alumni published an open letter calling on the college to divest.

"Trinity Alumni for Divestment welcomes Trinity College's momentous decision to divest from the fossil fuel industry," the campaign group said in a statemetnt. "By divesting from fossil fuels, the college is sending a powerful political message: that it will no longer support the most destructive industry on the planet."

Trinity Responsible Investment Society added: "Trinity's transition from laggard to leader is a testament to the steadfast engagement, education and activism of many groups inside and outside the College."

Trinity College's commitment follows a similar pledge by the £3.5bn Cambridge University Endowment Fund in October last year, committing it to divest from all direct and indirect investments in fossil fuels by 2030.

Climate scientist and Cambridge Professor Emily Shuckburgh, a Trinity alumna and member of the College's Climate Change Working Group, also welcomed today's announcement.

"In the months ahead of the UK hosting the UN Climate Change conference in November, it is fantastic to see Trinity joining the global coalition of businesses, cities, regions and investors committed to the same overarching goal of achieving net zero emissions before 2050," she said. "There are so many ways in which thinking originating from Trinity has shaped human advancement over the centuries. The opportunity now is for that thinking to help define a resilient and sustainable zero-carbon future and secure the wellbeing of people and planet."