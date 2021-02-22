'Now is the time to invest': Top business groups warn against cutting Green Homes Grant Scheme

More than 25 businesses and organisations join chorus of calls for government to give long-term backing to beleaguered home retrofit voucher programme

More than 25 businesses, industry groups and charities have added their voices to growing alarm at the government's decision to withdraw unspent budget behind its beleaguered green home upgrades programme, arguing "now is the time to invest in the sector, not to withdraw funding".

In a letter to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG) - a broad coalition including the Britain's biggest business group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), trade body Energy UK, and the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) - urged the government to work with industry to try and make the Green Homes Grant Scheme a long-term success.

Providing long-term certainty over the scheme and its budget is "essential to underpin the confidence of the retrofit industry which, despite widespread early setbacks with the administration of the scheme, is beginning to ramp up to deliver at scale", according to the EEIG letter.

"Long-term certainty and sustained investment from government are key for giving industry the confidence to invest in the skills and supply chains needed to deliver on a green recovery and create jobs across the country," it states.

"In contrast, withdrawing the unallocated portion of the £1.5bn funding would fundamentally undermine the confidence of businesses, financial institutions and consumers to invest in green homes," it adds. "It could also result in jobs losses among firms who have invested in the scheme, with delayed payments to installers already putting jobs at stake."

It comes amid growing concerns the scheme, launched summer as a key pillar of the government's 'green recovery' agenda, could be scrapped altogether at next week's Budget announcement, having been beset by myriad administrative problems that have made it difficult for homeowners to access vouchers.

Just 21,000 vouchers had been issued as of last month through the scheme - which offers up to £5,000 off the cost of green retrofit measures such as insulation and low carbon heating, rising to £10,000 for low income households - against the government's 600,000 target.

The Scheme was designed to provide an economic boost in the wake of the pandemic, while also helping to cut energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions, but as a result of low distribution of vouchers only a fraction of the £1.5bn budget is believed to have been spent so far.

But while the scheme had been extended to March 2022 backed by £320m funding, the government has said it will not be carrying over any of this year's unspent budget beyond March 2021, prompting frustration and bafflement in equal measure among green business groups and politicians. The Labour Party, MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee, energy efficiency and low carbon heating groups, and landlords themselves have all urged the government to provide adequate long-term funding and certainty for the scheme.

The government continues to assert that concern among householders over tradespeople entering their homes during the pandemic is to blame for low number of vouchers given out to date, but this reasoning has been widely disputed by industry groups, politicians and experts alike.

Last week's EEIB letter also tells the Chancellor that its members "do not recognise the comments that the problem with the scheme was with take-up". "Rather, the early problems have been associated with its execution and delivery - including delays in processing vouchers, an overly complex customer journey and delayed payments to installers for works undertaken," it states.

The letter further argues "there are steps the government can take to resolve the administrative problems, including settling late payments to installers as a matter of urgency, streamlining the application process to ensure a greater number of vouchers are issued, and protecting consumers by maintaining quality assurances such as TrustMark accreditation".

However, by withdrawing funding from the scheme - or scrapping it altogether - the UK risks undermining it credibility on the global stage as it gears up to host the crucial G7 and COP26 summits this year, as well as its broader drive to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the letter warns.

"Only a long-term programme can provide the economic, social and environmental benefits associated with a focus on green homes, support the government's important levelling up agenda and make real progress towards achieving the net zero target," it states.

Other EEIG members to have signed the letter include energy giant E.ON, insulation company Rockwool, home improvement firm Kingfisher, consulting firm Arup, architects organisation RIBA, conservation charity WWF, and think tanks IPPR and Policy Exchange.

For its part, the government last week unveiled new plans to try and expand the number of installers able to deliver upgrades through the scheme, with the launch of a new subsidised training for home energy efficiency retrofitting and low carbon heating installations.

In response, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) continued to reassert its original statement on the issue earlier this month.

"The green homes grant voucher scheme was designed to provide a short-term economic stimulus while tackling our contribution to climate change," BEIS said in a statement. "However, the prevalence of Covid-19 since the scheme's launch in September last year has led to an understandable reluctance on the part of the public to welcome tradespeople into their homes."