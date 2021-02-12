Tory backbenchers to push for ambitious net zero policy ahead of COP26

Conservative Environment Network launches Net Zero Champions initiative backed by 25 MPs

A group of Conservative backbenchers have teamed up to champion a series of net zero policy interventions spanning the full breadth of the green economy, in bid to encourage the government to deliver a fresh wave of ambitious climate policy measures in the run up to the critical COP26 climate summit in November.

Developed by the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), the new Net Zero Champions initiative has already been backed by 25 Tory MPs who have pledged to try and build support in Parliament for a suite solutions and policies aimed at creating green jobs and putting the UK on track towards its 2050 net zero emissions goal.

The initiative is set to lobby for a range of specific policy actions across agriculture, active travel, public transport, electric vehicles, renewable energy, green homes, and nature-based solutions to climate change.

For example, the MPs are pushing for electric vehicle charge points to be made mandatory in all new homes and for green hydrogen to be prioritised in the government's upcoming hydrogen strategy, in addition to calling for a ban on the sale of peat for use in horticulture products.

Significantly, they are also calling for a longer-term funding commitment for energy efficiency beyond the current Green Homes Grant, which has been the focus of intense speculation and concern this week due to the scheme's ongoing administrative travails and the threat of a £1.1bn effective cut to its budget.

In addition, the MPs are keen to see the government bring forward its proposed Future Homes Standard by a year to 2024, in order to ensure new homes are built as soon as possible to greener regulations.

Other policy proposals from the group include reforms to food labelling to provide greater data and clarity on product's climate impact, new funding support for a major trial of hydrogen buses, bringing forward the phase-out date for diesel trains, and more funding for Network Rail to electrify lines.

The intiative comes at a crucial time for the UK's net zero efforts, with the government poised to bring forward a raft of long-awaited policies and strategies with a view to putting the country on track to meet its interim carbon goals over the coming decades. The wave of new policies are expected to play into an overarching net zero strategy, which the government has promised to publish before the Glasgow Summit in November.

Alexander Stafford, the MP for Rother Valley and one of four backbenchers leading the charge for net zero public transport policies, said he and his colleagues would be urging the government to back these green industrial opportunities "with ambitious new policies".

"It will drive investment into new industries, like hydrogen, that will support millions of green jobs across the country and create export opportunities for British businesses around the world," he said.

On renewables policy, Virginia Crosbie, Peter Aldous, and Bim Afolami - chair of the PRASEG, the All Party Parliamentary Renewable and Sustainable Energy Group - will be pushing for a new long-term offshore wind strategy through to 2050 and for Ofgem to be given a specific net zero remit.

Meanwhile, Sally-Ann Hart, the MP for Hastings and Rye, is one of five Tory backbenchers championing nature-based solutions under the initiative, an area set to be a key topic in the runn up to COP26 as businesses increasingly looking for means to slash their emission to net zero as soon as possible.

She and her colleagues will be pushing the government to undertake a national natural capital audit to establish a baseline for emission reduction efforts and map opportunities for nature-based solutions, she said.

"As the Prime Minister set out in his 10 Point Plan for a green industrial revolution, getting to net zero will unlock green job opportunities in all corners of the UK, as well as reinforce our efforts to protect and restore nature through the planting of new woodland and the restoration of coastal habitats," said Hart. "As net zero champions, we will highlight the potential of nature-based solutions and other green initiatives that can help us to meet our climate and wider environmental goals, while supporting a green economic recovery from Covid-19."

Other MPs taking part in the Net Zero Champions initiative include Sir Bernard Jenkin MP, former cabinet minister Dame Cheryl Gillan, Anthony Browne, Simon Fell, Andrew Selous, and 2019 intake MPs from across the country including Selaine Saxby, Chris Loder, and Elliot Colburn.