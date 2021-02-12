Green Stimulus Index: Momentum towards green recovery is building, but progress remains too slow

Majority of stimulus measures announced by world’s largest economies continue to have net negative impact on environment, report warns

More than a year after the pandemic began to wreak havoc on the global economy, the majority of recovery policies and packages unveiled by governments have failed to drive sustainable development and enhance protection for nature. However, there are encouraging signs that momentum is building in support of a 'green recovery' following the election of a more climate-friendly administration in the US, new decarbonisation goals in China, and a spate of climate commitments from governments around the world.

That is the conclusion from the latest edition of the Green Stimulus Index, a report published by Vivid Economics and Finance for Biodiversity which ranks the 'greenness' of the stimulus plans put forward by 30 of the world's largest economies in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Overall, the analysis warns governments have "largely failed" to harness the opportunity to combine economic recovery with sustainable growth, calculating that just $1.8tr of the $4.6tr of stimulus spent to date in "environmentally impactful" sectors - agriculture, industry, waste, energy and transport - have been green.

The stimulus packages of two-thirds of the countries researched in the study - which include all the G20 countries plus 10 others - will have a net negative impact on the environment, it notes. Attempts to divert stimulus towards green initiatives remain very limited in some countries, such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, it adds. Meanwhile, the world's three most populous countries - India, US, and China - still remain on the 'net negative' side of the index, despite improving their scores considerably since last December.

However, the analysis also highlights that many countries have made significant progress towards greening their recovery policies and stimulus plans over recent months, the report notes, with 17 countries clinching higher scores than they did in December's edition of the index. A raft of executive orders signed by incoming US President Joe Biden that enhance action on climate and the UK government's decision to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects last December contributed to both countries' moves up the green stimulus league table. Meanwhile, Canada jumped into third place, due to a new package of climate-friendly initiatives, including infrastructure investments in energy and transport, announced by its federal government last December.

Jeffrey Beyer, co-author of the report and economist at Vivid Economics, commended countries for their progress but warned that policymakers would need to ramp up climate action if they wanted to achieve a "truly green" recovery to the pandemic.

"Much more action is required before we can see a truly green post-Covid recovery, but we are encouraged by the leaps in progress in some countries, most notably the US and Canada," he said. "The new US administration has signalled a dramatic shift in how climate and nature can be embedded into economic recovery programmes. The US executive orders are a model for how regulatory change can create jobs, reduce emissions, and protect nature. But, as the GSI shows, good policy is not enough - it must be accompanied by major public investment to catalyse a job-rich, green recovery."

The UK was placed fifth in the league table, making it one of just 10 countries that are deemed to have introduced stimulus packages with an overall positive contribution to the environment, with the report noting the government's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution made it "one of Europe's top performers".

However, the UK loses points due to the $2.2bn that has been provided in bailouts to aviation and automotive companies without climate conditions attached and an easing of permitting requirements in the agriculture and waste sectors that could increase pollution. The report was also compiled before it emerged that the government is to effectively cut funding for its Green Homes Grant scheme, one of the flagship components of its green recovery plans.