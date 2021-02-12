Green uniforms: David Luke Schoolwear completes 1,000-panel rooftop solar plant

Solar plant at uniform provider's Manchester headquarters made possible by green loan from HSBC

David Luke Schoolwear, one of the UK's biggest school uniform providers, has installed more than 1,000 solar panels on the rooftop of its headquarters in Manchester, in a move designed to slash energy bill costs and curb its environmental footprint.

The completion of the project was announced this week by HSBC, which provided the family-run business with a "six-figure" loan to finance the clean energy project.

David Luke Schoolwear is now expecting to save up to 3,600 tonnes in carbon emissions over the 25-year lifetime of the 295kWh installation, which covers an an area of 1,700 square metres, it said.

Kathryn Shuttleworth, managing director of David Luke Schoolwear, said the savings generated by the solar facility would pay back the upfront installation costs for the array within eight years.

"We're delighted to see the completion of this project, the latest in a growing list of successful green initiatives across the business," she said. "These solar panels support our long-term sustainability targets, but the investment will also see financial returns, with the solar roof expected to pay for itself in cost savings after only seven to eight years."

She added that the project was "the latest in a growing list of successful green initiatives" from the business, which also includes making uniforms from recycled polyester yarn from plastic bottles.

HSBC's relationship director Richard Beaumont said the green loan provided to David Luke Schoolwear was the first the bank had provided to a mid-sized enterprise in the North of England. "We're incredibly proud to be completing the deal with David Luke Schoolwear," he said. "The family-run business has proven its green credentials at the highest level and this investment in solar panels signals another positive move for the future."

Meanwhile, Robert King, the bank's head of sustainability, said the green loan scheme was a critical element of the bank's drive to becoming a ‘net zero' institution by mid-century.

"The work being done on HSBC UK green loans across the country is innovative and an important part of our commitment to help business thrive in the transition to net zero," he said. "By supporting SMEs, mid-sized enterprises and large corporate organisations with dedicated sustainable funding, we can ensure the long term economic and environmental health of UK businesses."

