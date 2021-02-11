Cost of biodiversity action will double if delayed until 2030, researchers warn

Rate of endemic species' extinction could be slashed by a quarter if action is taken now, but policy delays will make this outcome more difficult to achieve and twice as expensive, report warns

Putting off action to protect biodiversity will double the cost and result in the extinction of many more species when compared to acting now to curb global impacts, according to sobering findings published by Vivid Economics and the Natural History Museum this morning.

The Urgency of Biodiversity Action study - which was submitted as evidence to the landmark Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity - compares the costs and impacts of acting now to prevent the rapid decline of biodiversity loss with a scenario where stronger actions to conserve nature are deferred until 2030.

The biodiversity researchers and economic consultants behind the report found that citizens worldwide could have to pay twice as much if policymakers opt to delay global action to decline of nature loss by 10 years, instead of acting immediately.

With the pace of species loss accelerating, delaying action to protect nature would make it both economically and political harder to stabilise levels of biodiversity by 2050 at today's already-depleted levels, the report warns. If action is delayed, it may not be feasible at all, it warns.

Professor Andy Purvis, biodiversity researcher at the Natural History Museum, said the report underscored the urgency of protecting and restoring natural forests in the short-term. "If we take ambitious action now, we can bend the curve of biodiversity loss by 2050," he said. "But kicking the can down the road for a decade will double the cost of action - and the action is less likely to work. Ignoring the problem is leaving future generations with a broken planet; acting now could fix it."

The report calculates that ambitious action to protect biodiversity in the immediate term can significantly reduce the rate of extinction of endemic species, plants or animals that exist only in one geographic region.

More endemic species are projected to go extinct in the coming 30 years than appear to have died out in the entire 1,000 year period between 850 and 1850, the researchers warn. This rate of extinction could be slashed by a quarter if action is taken now to protect habitats and curb biodiversity loss, the report calculates.

Vivid Economics director Robin Smale urged policymakers to take urgent action to stem the tide of biodiversity loss. "Governments possess the political, legal and economic power to coordinate their economies to help save the natural world and in doing so save ourselves, as Sir David Attenborough said," he said.

The report urges governments to enact a number of policies to slow and reverse rapid rates of biodiversity loss, including measures to immediately improve the effectiveness of protected area enforcement; develop reforestation programmes using planting; prioritising reforestation in areas where there are high concentrations of endemic species; and designing biodiversity incentive mechanisms that incentivise the market to protect nature.

It also calls on governments to introduce rules requiring that the emerging carbon credit market maximises biodiversity, to align the finance sector with nature-positive scenarios, and to reform food and material production subsidies to ensure they protect nature.

Smale urged governments to steer a 'nature positive transition' by heeding some of the policy recommendations set out in the report. "First, [government should take action] by declaring a clear time-bound mission to transition the economy to becoming nature positive," he said. "Second, to lay out clear rules of the game, cascading from government to regulators, financial institutions, corporations and consumers. The Urgency of Action report shows that we cannot afford to wait before adopting the mission and rules of the nature positive transition."

The report comes just a week after the Treasury published the long-awaited Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity, which called for transformative rethink in how society measures economic success to stem devastating rates of biodiversity loss.

It also comes ahead of the COP15 for Biological Diversity in China later this year, at which it is hoped nations will agree to new, long-term international targets for addressing biodiversity loss, after the summit was postponed last year due to the coronavirus crisis.