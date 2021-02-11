'Destination 2050': European aviation players aim to chart pathway to net zero emissions

Airlines, manufacturers, air traffic controllers, and airports claim that reducing net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 from flights within and departing from the European Economic Area, Britain, and Switzerland is possible

Europe's largest aviation associations have published a roadmap for how the carbon-intensive industry could achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century, a vision that combines technological innovations, sustainable aviation fuels, enhanced air traffic management, and taxing airlines' CO2 emissions.

The study, which has been backed by airlines, airports, air navigation providers, and equipment manufacturers, contends it is possible for the sector to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 while simultaneously growing passenger numbers by approximately 1.4 per cent annually.

The plan, dubbed Destination 2050 - A route for net zero European aviation, states that 2019 could become the peak year for absolute emissions from European aviation, provided that industry and governments collaborate closely to curb future emissions.

The bulk of the global airline industry has spent much of the last year grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is now under increasing pressure to demonstrate how it will curb its significant environmental footprint when lockdown conditions start to ease. Both Air France-KLM and Austrian Airways saw climate conditions attached to their post-Covid bailouts, and there have been growing calls from campaign groups for governments to take a tougher approach to tackling emissions from the sector.

The report argues that the most substantial emission reduction measures will be generated by next-generation aircraft powered by hydrogen and battery electric technology and the mass uptake of sustainable aviation fuel, and as such it warns that it is "essential" that foundations for the development and scaling up of these technologies are laid in the coming years so they can come online post-2030.

Overall, the report calculates that improvements in aircraft and engine technologies over the next three decades could achieve emission reductions of 37 per cent, while the advent of sustainable aviation fuels could cut the sector's footprint by a further 34 per cent. Carbon pricing policies and better air traffic management could deliver more modest reductions of eight and six per cent respectively, the report notes.

Olivier Jankovec, the director generation at Airports Council International Europe, one of the trade groups behind the report, urged policymakers to now introduce a policy framework that supported the decarbonisation solutions endorsed by the "unprecedented" study.

"Here we have an entire sector not just committing to decarbonisation, but actually charting the path to make it happen and effectively contribute to the EU's climate objectives and the Paris Agreement," he said. "But whilst we embrace our responsibilities, it is clear that we cannot do this alone. It takes two to tango. Now we need the EU to deliver the policy and regulatory framework that will enable us to deliver net zero European aviation by 2050."

With many of the most critical low carbon solutions not available until after 2030, the sector will have to rely on carbon offsetting more heavily over the coming decade to help curb emissions, the report notes. However, it stresses that a mix of the short-term measures set out in the report could deliver a 45 per cent reduction in net European aviation emissions by 2030 compared to a business-as-usual scenario.

But it acknowledges that this pathway still translates as a 36 per cent increase in net CO2 emissions from European aviation by 2030 compared to 1990, the baseline for the EU's climate legislation, and as such urgent action is needed to ensure next generation fuels and technologies can be developed now so they can be deployed at scale as quickly as possible through the 2030s and 2040s.

Montserrat Barriga, director general at the European Regions Airline Association (ERA), which also backed the report, urged policymakers to take a long view when designing policy that can enable the decarbonisation of the aviation sector. "Robust economic measures and much needed government and regulatory support in the short term will be necessary to bridge the gap until innovation, technology and sustainable aviation fuels become more widely available to help our industry reach its environmental targets," he said.

The proposals are likely to face criticism from green groups, who argue bolder measures are required to curb demand for flights, such as bans on some short haul journeys and the introduction of frequent flier levies.

However, the report is also evidence of how a growing coalition of aviation companies are confident the sector can curb its emissions in the long term without curtailing demand, so long as emerging green technologies deliver on their promise.