Cumbria Council to reconsider controversial coal mine approval over climate concerns

West Cumbria Mining's plan to open UK's first coal mine in 30 years to be reviewed 'in light of new information', says council

Cumbria County Council is reconsidering its controversial decision to approve plans for the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years "in light of new information", it announced today, citing greenhouse gas emissions projections published by the Climate Change Committee late last year.

Plans to build a metallurgical coal mine on the Cumbrian coast near Whitehaven have been the subject of intense debate in recent weeks after the government opted against blocking the project in spite of widespread concerns about its impact on the UK's climate goals.

Cumbria councillors initially granted permission for West Cumbria Mining's plan last October, arguing coal was still needed for steelmaking in the UK, and that it could still go ahead within the UK's carbon budgets while also creating jobs in the region.

However, climate campaigners have long argued a new coal mine will generate significant greenhouse gas emissions while undermining the UK's climate leadership credentials as the co-host of the crucial COP26 global UN climate change summit in Glasgow later this year.

The project looked to have passed the final hurdle after Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick decided against calling-in the council's planning decision for review in January, arguing the matter should be decided upon locally - a decision that sparked angry criticism from green groups and consternation within the government's COP26 team.

The UK's independent advisory body the Climate Change Committee (CCC) also wrote to the government last month setting out its concerns about the Cumbria coking coal project, estimating the project wold release more emissions than all of the UK's existing coal mines put together through to 2050. It also warned allowing the coal mine to go ahead risked creating a "negative impression" of the UK's climate priorities in the run up to COP26.

But in a shock announcement today, Cumbria Council said it now plans to review its initial planning decision last October "after the receipt and consideration of new information" published by the CCC in December as part of its most recent report on how to deliver the UK's net zero target.

"This decision has been taken because in December 2020, the government's Climate Change Committee released its report on its recommendations for the Sixth Carbon Budget, a requirement under the Climate Change Act," Cumbria County Council's statement today reads.

The statement hints at concern that emissions generated by the Cumbria coal mine project could blow a hole in the UK's statutory climate change targets for the mid-2030s.

"The report, among other things, sets out the volume of greenhouse gases the UK aims to emit during 2033-2037," the statement continues. "This new information has been received prior to the issue of the formal decision notice on the application. In light of this the council has decided that the planning application should be reconsidered by DC&R [Development Control and Regulation Committee]."

The saga has threatened to become increasingly embarrassing for the government, which is simultaneously seeking to persuade countries around the world to commit to phasing out coal power in order to help meet international targets agreed under the Paris Agreement.

The Minister of Housing, Communities and Local Government was considering BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press.

The CCC, meanwhile, declined to comment on today's announcement. However, green groups warmly welcomed the Council's statement, which follows increasing pressure from campaigners and scientists, as well as significant media coverage over the issue.

Just last week, more than 70 of the UK's largest environmental groups wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging the government to reverse its decision not to call-in Cumbria council's planning approval.

Greenpeace UK's chief scientist Doug Parr said that should the Council end up blocking the coking coal mine after all it would be a "very welcome" U-turn.

"It's absolutely right that the county should reconsider plans for a new coal mine in light of evidence demonstrating how damaging this would be for our climate, and for the UK's international reputation," he said. "Any such shift does not let the government off the hook though. Ministers should be ashamed of their failure to step in on an issue of obvious international significance. Even if the coal mine is canned by Cumbria, this is still a global embarrassment for the UK in a year when we were supposed to be setting an example on climate action for the world to follow."

Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband also welcomed Cumbria Council's decision to review the coal mine project, noting that this now gave the government another opportunity to block the project.

"The government now has a second chance to do the right thing and call it in," he said. "The UK cannot claim to be a climate leader whilst opening a new coal mine and Ministers must realise that by doing so they undermine our credibility both at home and abroad."

Miliband, an instrumental figure in getting the Climate Change Act into law when he was Energy and Climate Change Secretary in 2008, also argued that the proposed mine was not needed to support UK's steel industry, noting 85 per cent of coal production from the project is earmarked for export.

"Labour is determined to safeguard the UK's primary steelmaking capacity and provide the industry with a secure long-term future through the kind of financial support that other countries are offering, including helping steel make a fair transition to a green future which safeguards jobs," he said. "People in Cumbria deserve good, secure jobs and there are so many crying out to be done in the green industries of the future."

West Cumbria Mining, the company behind the coking coal mine plan, has been contacted for comment. Advocates of the mine have consistently argued that it would replace imported coal used for steel-making and as such could result in lower emissions overall. However, opponents of the mine have contested this analysis, arguing the UK needs to transition away from the use of coking coal if it is to meet its long term emissions targets.