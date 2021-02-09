Brexit blow for London as EU carbon market base moves to Amsterdam

London's claim as a global green finance hub suffers Brexit blow as ICE shifts contract auctions for EU emissions trading system to Amsterdam

Britain's position as a global green finance leader suffered a Brexit-related blow this week, with the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) yesterday confirming it plans to shift the trading base for EU carbon emissions allowances from London to Amsterdam.

The ICE, which manages the €1bn-a-day market for the EU's emissions trading scheme (ETS), informed its customers of plans to transfer its auction hosting across to mainland Europe during the second quarter of 2021 "after close dialogue with customers".

It follows the Brexit trade deal struck at the end of December between the UK and the European Union, which does not recognise the UK's financial services as "equivalent" to the EU's from a regulatory perspective, forcing the ICE to rethink its trading base for the world's largest carbon market.

As well as exiting the EU's single market, the UK also left the EU ETS at the start of January 2021 with the government now working on its own domestic emissions trading system, which Ministers have said will be aligned to the country's 2050 net zero emissions goal. ICE has also been appointed to host emissions auctions for the UK's ETS.

"The decision to transition the execution of EU emission allowance contracts to the Netherlands follows close dialogue with customers over the past few months and will help those who rely on these markets to meet obligations and manage climate price risk in the most cost-effective and seamless manner," said Stuart Williams, president of ICE Futures Europe. "Leveraging our experience in managing transitions, we will carry out this process in the smoothest possible manner for customers."

Europe's ETS is a cornerstone of the EU's climate policy, and is expected to play a key role in the bloc's drive to become the world's first net zero emission continent by 2050.

The market based mechanism requires Europe's biggest polluting industrial facilities, energy plants, and airlines to buy and trade allowances to cover their emissions within a gradually declining overall cap. More than 12 million lots of EU Allowances (EUAs) futures and options were traded on ICE in 2020, equivalent to 12 billion allowances or 12 gigatonnes of CO2.

EUAs have been one of the best performing commodities in the world in recent years, having surged from around €7 a tonnes just four years ago to over 30 a tonne in response to regulatory tweaks and the rapidly growing policy drive across the bloc to deliver net zero emissions.

Last week the price of carbon traded on the EU ETS soared to a record high, briefly breaching the €38 per tonne mark for the first time as traders rushed to secure supplies of EUAs. Prices rose 13 per cent last week, the sharpest rise since August 2020, according to Bloomberg data.

However, in order to drive significant shifts away from carbon intensive industries, it has been estimated the price per tonne of carbon may need to rise to around €80-100.