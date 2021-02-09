'Time is of the essence': Elon Musk unveils $100m carbon capture competition

Tesla CEO said solutions able to remove one US ton of carbon from the air or ocean daily are eligible to enter the prize, which launches in April

CEO Elon Musk has launched a new global carbon capture competition that will see the billionaire entrepreneur funnel $100m into innovative projects designed to remove large quantities of CO2 from the air or ocean.

Details of the scheme were announced on Monday by the X-Prize Foundation, a non-profit organisation that runs contests geared at solving tough world problems. It comes just weeks after the Tesla CEO - who recently saw his personal wealth soar in response to the rising valuation of his electric vehicle firm - trailed the plans on Twitter.

Teams from around the world are invited to enter the competition, which is expected to last four years, according to X-Prize. Applications will open on 22 April to mark Earth Day, it said.

All proposals for natural, technological and hybrid carbon capture solutions will be considered, but successful entries must have the capability to remove at least one US tonne of carbon from the air or ocean in an "environmentally benign way", while also holding potential to scale economically to gigaton level, it explained.

Announcing details of the pize yesterday, Musk claimed the competition would help scale nascent carbon capture technologies at pace. "This is not a theoretical competition; we want teams that will build real systems that can make a measurable impact and scale to a gigaton level," he said. "Whatever it takes. Time is of the essence."

X-Prize confirmed that three top winners will be picked, with the first-place team set to receive $50m, the second-place team $20m and the third-place team $10m. The remaining $20m will be awarded 18 months in to the competition, when the judges will give the top 15 teams $1m each to build full-scale demonstrations of their solutions, it said. Meanwhile, the 25 best student teams that enter the competition will get "scholarships" of $200,000 each, it added.

The non-profit, which has been managing innovation competitions since 1994, claimed the competition was the "largest incentive prize in history". Further details about the competition are expected to be unveiled when the competition opens in late April.

The $100m pledge roughly doubles the amount Musk, who unseated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to as the richest person in the world in January, has publicly given away through the charitable foundation he set up in 2002, the Musk Foundation.

Musk has more recently signalled an interest in stepping up his philanthopic efforts, when in January he asked his millions of Twitter followers for tips on "ways to donate money that really make a difference".

Btw, critical feedback is always super appreciated, as well as ways to donate money that really make a difference (way harder than it seems) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2021

Musk's commitment comes just a few months after Bezos announced the first cohort of recipients of the $10bn Earth Fund, the philanthropic outfit the Amazon fouder set up in early 2020 to support the work of climate scientists, environmental activists and other green groups.