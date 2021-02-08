Green recovery: Energy networks and Ofgem earmark £300m for green grid projects

Major new grid spending plan confirmed as networks look to help drive green recovery

Britain's energy networks are seeking shovel-ready projects and initiatives that can help decarbonise the electricity grid, offering a total pot of up to £300m in funding support as part of a green recovery drive announced today in partnership with Ofgem and the government.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) is launching a six-week call for local authorities, developers, and other parties to state their case for funding to boost grid capacity in their area, including for projects to enhance stability as the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery storage ramps up.

The ENA said it was particularly interested in supporting projects that are primed to get underway quickly, such as those which have planning permission or third-party funding confirmed, as it said projects with a longer gestation period would be more suitable for Ofgem's £40bn green RIIO2 price control plan.

Funding bids are to be assessed on value for money, short term grid capacity utilisation, and how quickly the green grid infrastructure can be completed in support of the UK's net zero emissions target, according to the ENA.

David Smith, ENA chief executive, said the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan launched late last year "has given a very clear direction that the economic recovery from Covid-19 has to be as green as possible".

"With this backing from Ofgem and the government, we can ramp-up the network investment to support not only renewables, but battery storage, electric vehicles, heat-pumps and all of the other technologies we will need to achieve our net zero future," he added.

The £300m funding is in part being sourced from network companies' existing allowances where they have delivered efficiencies from energy regulator's previous price control period, with the investment being reallocated to help fast-track green network capacity projects, the ENA said.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said speed was of the essence in building a net zero emissions grid in the UK, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

"With the clock ticking on the UK's race to hit net zero carbon emissions, we cannot afford to delay in building a clean energy infrastructure that will help power our transport and heat our homes emissions-free," he said. "We're urging electricity network companies to come forward with fresh new sites for green investment, starting work quickly, to help kick start the green recovery."

Each distribution network operator is being asked to provide a list of potential sites across their area identified as needing capacity investment, and once the call for bids closes on 19 March, the sites approved for investment will be announced by Ofgem in early May, it said.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan also welcomed the green network investment drive. "Unlocking investment in the grid is vital to speed up the development of clean, green technologies that cut emissions and create thousands of jobs as we build back greener," she said.

Meanwhile, Electricity North West - which manages the power grid in the region - separately announced today that it had identified 11 low carbon power projects to boost grid stability in the region, for which it has earmarked £15m of investment.

"We have the opportunity to make the environment the focus of our economic recovery from Covid-19, which is exactly what we're doing here," said Paul Bircham, regulation director of Electricity North West. "By bringing forward some of these projects, we hope to help lead the north west towards net zero by increasing the capacity of our network and making it easier for people and businesses to adopt the types of new technologies that will be at the heart of our shift away from fossil fuels to a greener economy."