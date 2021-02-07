Dyfed Pension Fund cuts portfolio CO2 after reducing fossil fuel exposure

£2.7bn Dyfed Pension Fund reduces carbon footprint by 16 per cent after moving to screen out fossil fuel and thermal coal exposure in portfolio

The £2.7bn Dyfed Pension Fund will move 15 per cent of its assets into low-carbon equity portfolios in a move to reduce its carbon footprint by screening out fossil fuel and thermal coal exposure.

In a unanimous vote, the Welsh Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) fund agreed to allocate 10 per cent of assets to the BlackRock 'reduced fossil fuels' passive global equity strategy, and five per cent to the Wales Pension Partnership (WPP) global growth strategy.

All of the funds will be moved from existing BlackRock US active and UK passive portfolios, with the aim of meeting the fund's long-term performance and climate risk goals. The fund said the carbon footprint of its equity holdings would fall by around 16 per cent.

"Climate risk and progressing to a low-carbon environment is top of the committee's agenda," said committee chairman Councillor Elwyn Williams. "We are on a journey which started in 2018 when we began investing in the BlackRock UK Strategic Alternative Income Fund, which includes investments in local renewable power.

"The establishment of the WPP, the investment pool for the eight Welsh LGPS funds, has also given us further opportunities to continue our journey."

Carmarthenshire County Council director of corporate services Chris Moore added: "I think this is quite a substantive move forward and is going in the right direction, not only in terms of ensuring that we have still got asset diversification but also ensuring that we actually respond to the low-carbon objective of this fund and reducing our investment in fossil fuels."

The LGPS fund joins a trend of schemes reducing the carbon exposure of their investment portfolios. Last month, Aegon partnered with HSBC to embed ESG criteria into its default funds, while also committing to make them net zero by 2050. Barclays also integrated ESG and climate risk into a £1.3bn DGF for its scheme.

Dyfed fund adviser Adrian Brown said more could be done on the low-carbon objective, but it was important this was done "thoughtfully and gradually".

This article originally appeared at Professional Pensions