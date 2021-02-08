MPs demand 'overhaul and extension' of Green Homes Grant Scheme

Environmental Audit Committee warns current sluggish rate of voucher issuance under the Green Homes Grant scheme means it would take another 10 years to meet the 600,000 home target set by the government

MPs are calling for an extension to the government's flagship green home upgrades programme beyond March 2022, amid revelations that just a fraction of the available vouchers have been given out to householders to help install energy efficiency measures under the scheme since its launch last year.

Unveiled last summer and touted as a cornerstone of the government's 'green recovery' plans, the Green Homes Grant Scheme saw £2bn set aside for householders to apply for grants worth up to £5,000 - rising to £10,000 for low income households - to upgrade their homes with energy efficiency measures such as heat pumps, double glazing, and insulation. A further £1bn was also later set aside to extend the scheme for another year beyond March 2021.

But the scheme has been dogged by problems from the outset, with concerns frequently raised about applicants struggling to secure approval for vouchers, a shortage of accredited tradespeople to complete upgrades, and slow payments to those businesses that have carried out approved work.

And in response to concerns raised by MPs on Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), Climate Change and Corporate Responsibility Minister Lord Callanan admitted in correspondence released today that just 20,000 vouchers towards the cost of installing green upgrade measures have been issued to homeowners or residential landlords to date.

As a result, the EAC warned that at the current rate of voucher issuance, it would take more than a decade to meet the government's target to issue vouchers to 600,000 households, as it called for an extension to the scheme beyond its current end date of March 2022.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised by some installers taking part in the Green Homes Grant Scheme that due to administrative problems they have not yet been paid back by the government, in some cases forcing them to lay off staff and run the risk of falling into bankruptcy.

EAC chair Philip Dunne MP warned that "unless overhauled and further extended, this scheme will fail to deliver its ambition".

"The principle of the Green Homes Grant should be commended," he said. "It is a timely initiative not only to boost energy efficiency of homes - which is urgently needed to stem carbon emissions - but to address our growing unemployment crisis triggered by the pandemic."

But he warned that "issuing vouchers is continuing at snail's pace, with only 20,000 of the 600,000 target issued four months in - at this rate it will take over 10 years to fulfil the government's expectation".

It is not the first time the EAC has urged the government to tackle the teething problems with the Green Homes Grant Scheme, having warned in December of the "poor experience" of many householders trying to access the vouchers.

Part of the problem appears to be a lack of accredited tradespeople to carry out the works in many UK regions. According to Lord Callanan's evidence to the EAC, 1,300 companies have now secured certification through the government's TrustMark quality scheme, enabling them to take part on the voucher programme, but that represents a rise of only 100 since November. Reports have suggested installation companies are reluctant to go through the accreditation process, given the risk of long delays in being paid vouchers by the company administrating the scheme. Some accredited firms have also reportedly refused to take on further work under the scheme until payments are made for work they have already carried out.

The lag in skilled tradespeople to carry out home upgrades has further raised concerns about the UK's ability to meet the government's wider target for 600,000 heat pumps installations each year by 2028, according to the EAC, which is now calling for the government to boost its skills provision efforts.

Ministers hope the extension of the Green Homes Grant scheme to the end of March 2022 - announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak last year - will give industry more confidence to hire installers with the necessary certifications. There are also plans to launch a £6.9m skills competition in September to help ramp up workforce capacity to carry out green homes upgrades.

But Dunne warned that the skills competition launch would be too little, too late for the Green Homes Grant Scheme, which is only due to run until March 2022, andas such should end just seven months later.

"This scheme has good potential," Dunne said. "But it needs a radical overhaul now the scheme has been extended. It must streamline the application process by removing unnecessary bureaucracy and must make sure the supply of skills meets the demand that 600,000 vouchers, and a further boost by the Chancellor in the March Budget, would drive. By doing so, it could make large strides towards meeting other government commitments, such as installing 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028."

In his letter of evidence submitted to the EAC, Lord Callanan said he understood "some homeowners might find the Scheme's eligibility criteria too stringent", but that it was important to ensure government subsidies were being used properly to deliver impactful home improvement measures.

"We continue to work closely with the Scheme Administrator to ensure that vouchers are issued quickly, streamlining the customer application process where possible," he wrote. "The scheme is under continuous review, and all information to support that process is most welcome."

BusinessGreen has contacted the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for further comment.