Reports: Johnson considers carbon border tariff push ahead of G7 Summit

Number 10 reportedly considering making plans for carbon border tariffs a priority for G7 Summit, as sources downplay chances of new meat and dairy tax

Following hot on the heels of news the Treasury has instructed government departments to explore the potential for a new economy-wide carbon tax, reports have revealed Number 10 is considering making proposals for carbon border tariffs a key plank of its Presidency of the G7.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering using the UK's G7 Presidency to try and forge an alliance with other leading economies on the use of carbon border taxes to help drive down global emissions.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, the news agency said Number 10 wanted to ensure G7 nations discuss the potential for introducing carbon border adjustments at the upcoming UK-hosted summit in Cornwall this summer, where climate change is expected to be near the top of the agenda.

Carbon border adjustments would result in tariffs being levelled on imports from countries with lower carbon prices or less stringent climate regulations, ensuring a level playing field for domestic manufacturers in countries with higher carbon prices and providing negotiating leverage for those governments trying to encourage others to adopt more ambitious climate policies.

The approach is fast gaining traction, with the EU actively exploring the idea, French President Emmanuel Macron having repeatedly voiced his support for carbon border tariffs, and new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen having previously advocated for carbon pricing mechanisms.

Bloomberg reported that while the UK government's proposals were at an early stage, a text for discussion at the G7 Summit would likely allow for an agreement in principle, rather than a binding commitment.

Any discussion of carbon border tariffs is likely to prove controversial and spark accusations of protectionism from countries without carbon pricing policies in place. Previous EU attempts to extend carbon pricing to international flights faced fierce opposition from China and the US, prompting Brussels to scale back the reach of the its carbon market.

However, there is growing interest internationally in carbon pricing mechanisms as an effective means of driving down emissions - a trend that has been given a further boost by Joe Biden's election victory, the introduction of China's new national carbon market, rising carbon prices in the EU's emissions trading scheme, and moves by the Canadian government to increase its carbon tax.

As such, a Whitehall source told The Times this week that the government was exploring the potential to build an international alliance in support of more ambitious carbon pricing policies ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit this autumn. "The big driver for this is if you can get a decent chunk of countries to agree to some kind of carbon price floor then you can finally have an [international] system that encompasses all the big competitive industries and potentially agriculture," they said.

However, at the same time reports the UK government is considering introducing a carbon price to cover the entire economy were quickly downplayed by Number 10 this week.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that Johnson had quickly ruled out the idea of extending carbon pricing to cover food - an approach that could lead to higher prices for meat and dairy products.

"We have absolutely no intention of putting a carbon tax on meat or other food products," a government source told the paper.

However, the government is known to be exploring how carbon taxes could be reformed and extended so as to help drive down carbon emissions, increase investment in clean technologies, and raise much needed revenue for the Treasury in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

One option understood to be under consideration are reforms to ensure green levies and taxes are imposed equally on gas and electricity, amidst complaints the current practice of imposing higher charges on electricity is hampering the switch to cleaner electric vehicles and heating systems.