Sainsbury's sets sights on sweeping Science Based Targets decarbonisation plan

New goals in support of net zero by 2040 target are to take in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

British supermarket giant Sainsbury's has stepped up its climate ambitions with a series of science-based commitments that will see it pledge to reduce its indirect Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and slash its direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions to net zero by 2040.

The retailer's Scope 1 and 2 targets refer to greenhouse gas emissions generated by its own operations, including buildings and onsite emissions for Scope 1 and emissions from the electricity and heat it used for Scope 2. The Scope 3 target covers indirect emissions from the company's supply chain, including its giant supplier network.

Sainsbury's said that as part of its new Scope 3 target it will work with selected suppliers to set their own Scope 1 and 2 carbon reduction targets, encouraging them to sign up to industry disclosure initiatives such as CDP and the Higg Index.

Meanwhile, the strategy to reduce the company's Scope 1 and 2 emissions will see it strive to improve the efficiency of its refrigeration and lighting, including by extending its use of LED technology, as well as looking at zero carbon alternatives for the delivery of goods.

The goals are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as being in line with the Paris Agreement's aim of keeping warming well below 2C while pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5C. "By aligning its goals with a 1.5C future, and asking its partners to do the same, Sainsbury's is ensuring it builds resilience firmly into its business model and will be positioned to thrive as the global economy transitions to a zero emissions future," said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, science based targets director at CDP.

The new targets build on the retailer's overarching goal to reach net zero for its own operations by 2040, which it announced in January 2020.

As part of the latest move, the supermarket outlined a range of further focus areas designed to complement its carbon reduction targets, including initiatives to encourage sustainable diets, boost recycling, secure 'water neutral' status, reduce food waste and plastic packaging, and pursue a goal to become 'net positive' for biodiversity.

"We have a responsibility to our colleagues and the communities we serve to reduce the impact our business has on the environment and have been working hard to reduce our carbon emissions over the last 16 years," said Simon Roberts, Sainsbury's CEO.

"We are making significant progress on our road to net zero however we can't get there on our own, to make a meaningful difference to climate change we need to collaborate with industry, work closely with our suppliers and engage our colleagues and customers."