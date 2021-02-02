'Critical mass': Britain's wireless smart meter network hits 10 million milestone

Smart meters allow for an increasingly renewable grid by using real-time data to balance supply and demand | Credit: iStock

2020 saw major progress in digitisation of energy grid as Britain as smart meter network tripled in size, according to firm responsible for national smart meter infrastructure

More than 10 million smart meters have now been connected to Britain's national smart meter network, a milestone that has been touted as a landmark moment in the ongoing digitalisation and decarbonisation of the UK's energy system.

An update published today by smart meter system operator Data Communications Company (DCC) reveals more than 5.5 million smart meters have been connected to its network since the onset of the pandemic, with an installation by E.ON Energy in Cambrigeshire just before 11am this morning pushing the system past the 10 million mark.

The DCC network was launched by the government in 2013 in a bid to standardise the roll-out of smart meters and enable households to keep their smart meter when they switch energy suppliers. All smart meters issued by energy suppliers today are second generation meters, known as SMETS2, which are designed to operate on DCC's wireless network.

However, there are more than 22 million smart meters across Britain, many of which pre-date the wireless network. The first generation of smart meters, known as SMETS1, can lose smart functionality when they switch energy supplier and do not always qualify for smart electricity tariffs increasingly being rolled out by providers. Work is underway to convert these meters to the DCC network.

Despite suffering a setback when social distancing restrictions introduced during the initial coronavirus lockdown put many installations on hold, the number of smart meters connected to the network tripled during 2020, DCC said.

DCC chief executive Angus Flett said the national smart meter roll-out was now "reaching critical mass", thanks to the collective efforts of a raft of industry players.

"DCC's customers, the energy companies and network operators, have worked hard with us to build this momentum, despite the massive challenge of Covid, adapting to ensure safe ways of working," he said. "These meters inform and enable a responsive, smart energy grid, allowing Britain to make the best possible use of renewable energy like wind and solar power."

Smart meters are widely acknowledged to be a key part of a flexible energy system and an important component of the UK energy system's transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. By helping households understand and decrease their energy demand and by promoting improved measurement of energy efficiency performance, smart meters help consumers reduce emissions.

Government research has found that on average households with smart meters reduce their energy consumption by around two per cent, and estimate the instruments could prevent 45 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2034. Calculations from industry body SmartEnergy GB are even more optimistic, claiming that energy savings generated by smart meters tend to be in the five to 10 per cent range, with some households reporting up to 20 per cent.

Moreover, smart meters can provide functionality that enables the new wave of smart tariffs that incentivise households to curb power demand at peak periods, further driving down emissions and costs while enhancing the economic case for clean technologies such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Dan Brooke, chief executive of SmartEnergy GB, hailed the installation of the 10th million smart meter as a major boost to the UK's climate goals.

"Britain's energy revolution is gaining pace and it's great to see ten million smart meters now installed on this ultra-safe and secure dedicated network," he said. "As a country we're making important progress towards reducing our reliance on oil and gas, and the take-up of technologies like smart meters and electric vehicles is playing a vital role in helping Britain's effort to hit its net zero targets and combat climate change."

The update notes that the number of second-generation smart meters is growing steadily, at slightly below the pre-pandemic installation rate.

However, most of the recent acceleration in the roll out is attributed to a peak in first generation smart meters that pre-date the DCC network, with more than three million installations recorded since January 2020.