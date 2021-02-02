UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.8 per cent in 2019

Final official greenhouse gas data for 2019 revises down previous estimates slightly, with road transport still the UK's biggest emitter

The UK's annual greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.8 per cent in 2019, finalised statistics confirm today, with domestic transport remaining the single most carbon-intensive sector of the economy.

It means UK territorial emissions - which do not account for emissions fromglobal supply chains or international shipping and aviation - have fallen around 44 per cent since 1990, one of the fastest decarbonisation rates of any major economy.

However, the latest figures mark a slight downward revision on provisional estimates first trailed last year, which had indicated emissions dropped 3.6 per cent in 2019. The overestimation has been put down to methodology changes last year designed to "better represent emissions from drained and rewetted inland organic soils".

Nevertheless, the data confirms continued progress for the UK's decarbonisation journey, albeit at a pace that still needs to quicken over the coming decade and beyond in order to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Transport remains the largest emitting sector of the economy, accounting for 27 per cent of total greenhouse gases in 2019, although its emissions still fell for the second year running by 1.8 per cent, the statistics show. Passenger cars are responsible for the bulk of these emissions.

Since 1990 overall transport emissions have fallen just 4.6 per cent, with better fuel efficiency of road vehicles having been largely offset by increased traffic over the past 30 years, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Just behind transport, energy supply accounted for just over a fifth - 21 per cent - of UK greenhouse gases, with declining coal power and rising renewables capacity once again causing emissions from the sector to drop in 2019 by over eight per cent.

Overall, emissions from energy are 65.5 per cent lower than they were 30 years ago, largely thanks to the government's drive to close all coal-fired power stations by 2024, although the closure of the UK's last three large deep coal mines in 2015 is also highlighted by BEIS as a key factor.

Emissions from coal mining and handling have fallen significantly since 1990, although just last month the government controversially opted not to block plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria, which would be the UK's first to open in 30 years.

Elsewhere, emissions from business fell three per cent in 2019, accounting for 17 per cent of the UK total, largely due to heavy industry, off-road machinery, refrigeration and air conditioning. Business sector emissions are 32 per cent lower than in 1990, according to the data.

Residential emissions, largely from the use of natural fossil fuel gas for heating and cooking, fell just one per cent in 2019, accounting for 15 per cent of UK greenhouse gases. The government now faces a major challenge to meet its low carbon heating ambitions over the coming decade, alongside its proposed ban on fossil fuel heating in new homes built from 2025.

And finally, emissions from agriculture - which represented 10 per cent of total emissions - ticked up by one per cent in 2019, while waste management emissions fell by one per cent, the statistics show.

Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, welcomed the overall fall in territorial emissions in 2019 as "a sure sign we're continuing to reap the benefits of strong efforts to eliminate coal power", but called for urgent action to decarbonise other parts of the economy.

"Our progress will run out of steam unless the government starts taking serious action on other high polluting sectors," he added. "That means getting a handle on thorny areas like transport and homes because until we do we won't be going anywhere near far or fast enough to combat the climate crisis."

The data covers the UK's emissions in 2019 - the most recent year for which data is available - and therefore does not include the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy in 2020, which is widely expected to result in significant drops in emissions due to plummeting industrial activity and energy demand.

The update came as the Scottish Government released latest estimates of Scotland's carbon footprint, which indicate a reduction of 3.5 per cent between 2016 and 2017, the latest year for which data is available. Overall, Scotland's carbon footprint shrank 21.1 per cent between 1998 and 2017, although much like the rest of the UK, passenger cars and traffic continue to be stubbornly high source of emissions.

Between 1998 and 2017, private motoring emissions in Scotland increased by 12.1 per cent, with a two per cent increase in 2016 alone, the statistics show.