Smart Pension sets sights on net zero portfolio before 2050

Workplace pension provider becomes latest to join the Make My Money Matter campaign which is pushing pensions industry to set 2050 net zero goals

Smart Pension today committed to halving emissions across its investment portfolio within the next decade before reaching net zero ahead of 2050, targets the UK retirement fund claimed put it ahead of the deadlines contained in the Paris Agreement.

In order to reach its goals, the workplace pension provider said it planned to step up engagement with its portfolio companies while developing technology and initiatives enabling its members to choose more climate-friendly options.

In addition, the firm - one of the UK's largest providers of workpace pensions - plans to establish a new Social Impact Fund over the next few months, a move intended to capture investment opportunities that offer solutions to both environmental and broader social challenges around climate change, healthcare, water, sanitation and gender equality.

The announcements came as Smart Pension became the latest pension provider to sign up to the Make My Money Matter campaign, which unites pension funds working towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and halving their total by 2030. Growing numbers of pension providers have begun pledging net zero targets over the past year, including Nest, Aviva and Aegon.

"Climate change is one of the most important issues facing each and every one of us," said Paul Bucksey, managing director of the Smart Pension Master Trust. "But achieving great risk-adjusted returns for members while investing for long term environmental and societal benefits aren't mutually exclusive objectives, and it is important that trustees and scheme sponsors grasp the opportunity that this offers."

"Having repositioned the Smart Pension default investment strategy to focus on companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores, and with an upcoming additional allocation to social impact, we're delighted to further underline our commitment to sustainable investing by partnering with Make My Money Matter," he added.

Make My Money Matter was founded by screenwriter Richard Curtis alongside international development specialist Jo Corlett to unite pension funds working towards net zero emissions, and since its launch last year more than 13 million UK pensions are now covered by 2050 net zero goals, it claims. The campaign is also calling on the UK government to require all pension funds to align their portfolios to the Paris Agreement and net zero targets.

"Smart Pension's announcement sets a glowing example for the pensions industry," said Curtis. "In pledging to take action now and make these changes in advance of the deadlines, Smart aligns itself with the aims of the Paris climate Agreement that seek to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5C and avoids paying corporate lip service."