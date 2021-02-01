Aviva Investors threatens to divest from firms that fail climate tests

Aviva Investors is stepping up pressure on the companies it stewards, today announcing plans to impose a climate transition programme focused on 30 of its high carbon-emitting investments, threatening to fully divest if they do not effectively respond.

The Climate Engagement Escalation Programme will target companies from the oil and gas, metals and mining and utilities sectors that substantially contribute to total global carbon emissions, said Aviva, although it has not named any of the firms.

The investment firm - which manages around £355bn of assets - said it has written to 30 companies, calling on them to establish robust transition roadmaps to demonstrate their commitment to immediate action to deliver net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Its stipulations include the adoption of science-based targets covering the full carbon footprint of the businesses in line with a 1.5C warming pathway, the reframing of corporate strategies, business plans and capital frameworks, adjustments to management incentives and lobbying activities.

It is also urging firms to set short and medium-term climate targets and milestones, prohibit direct and indirect lobbying deemed contrary to public climate commitments, and to report on progress using the guidlines set out by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFDs).

The firm said it was committed to full divestment of targeted companies that fail to meet its climate expectations, and that any such action will apply across the firm's equity and debt exposures.

"Aviva Investors' ESG philosophy promotes the relative merits of engagement over divestment as the more effective mechanism of delivering positive change and outcomes for our clients and society," said Mirza Baig, global head of ESG research and stewardship at Aviva Investors. "Engagement provides us the opportunity to partner with companies as they navigate the challenges of transition. However, for our engagement approach to have impact, it must be accompanied by a robust escalation process, including the ultimate sanction of divestment."

Many investors have in recent years promised to step up their engagement with companies to push for more ambitious climate action, but few have until now explicitly committed to fully divesting from firms which fail to live up to expected standards.

But Aviva Investors said it planned to use measures including votes against directors, filing of shareholder proposals, as well as working with stakeholder groups to apply additional pressure. Should a company's progress at the end of the programme be insufficient then the firm will trigger a full divestment across Aviva Investors' equity and credit portfolios, it warned.

"Active investment and engagement are key to promoting company transition and solutions to the climate crisis," added Aviva Investors' chief investment officer for equities, David Cumming. "This approach has the complete backing of our investment teams. By fully integrating our approach across stewardship and the investment teams, we will be able to maximise our ability to influence the companies we have targeted towards positive climate strategies."

The announcement came amid reports today that the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is considering introducing additional environmental clauses into the Bank of England's mandate when he announces the Budget in March. Such clauses are likely to include for the first time making ratesetters at the central bank consider climate change risks in their decision-making, as well as a range of efforts to design greener monetary policy, according to The Times.

However, it remains unclear at present precisely how strong the Bank of England's new green remit could be, the newspaper reports.