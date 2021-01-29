Climate Change Committee wades into Cumbrian coal mine row

Letter to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick warns new mine would raise UK emissions and could find it has no domestic market for its coal from 2035 onwards

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has entered the row over the government's failure to review planning approval for a new coal mine in Cumbria, warning Ministers that the project would increase UK emissions and risks creating a "negative impression" of the UK's climate priorities in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

In a letter to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, CCC Chair Lord Deben said the opening of a new deep coking coal mine in Cumbria would "increase global emissions and have an appreciable impact on the UK's legally binding carbon budgets".

The Committee has calculated that the mine is projected to increase UK emissions by 0.4Mt CO2e a year - a level greater than the annual emissions projected from all open UK coal mines through to 2050.

Advocates of the project have argued the coal would be used for steel production processes, and as such would reduce overall emissions by replacing coal imported from overseas.

But in his letter Lord Deben warned that under the CCC's decarbonisation scenarios for the UK coking coal should only be used in steelmaking beyond 2035 if a very high proportion of the associated carbon emissions is captured and stored, and alternatively coking coal use could be displaced completely through a combination of hydrogen direct reduction and electric arc furnace technologies.

Jenrick has previously defended the controversial decision not to call in the project for the government to assess, arguing it did not meet the bar for national government to overrule the decision of local councillors.

But Deben argued that while local democracy was important "local decisions can also have national and international implications".

"It is not the CCC's role to act as a regulator or a planning authority, but we would urge you to consider further the UK's policy towards all new coal developments, for whatever purpose," he added.

Environmental campaigners have highlighted how the decision not to block the Cumbrian coal mine followed a separate move last year to block a proposed mine in Northumberland, which saw Ministers cite climate change concerns in their rationale for the decision.

Deben also argued that the approval of the Cumbrian mine "highlights the critical importance of local councillors and planning authorities considering fully the implications of their decisions on climate targets". And as such he requested a discussion with Jenrick about the provision of guidance to local authorities on climate-related issues.

"I acknowledge that there are always interrelationships and trade-offs with wider objectives, including the notable increase in local employment expected from this commercial development," Deben concluded. "It is for Ministers to decide how the effort to reach Net Zero should be allocated across the economy, but it is also important to note that this decision gives a negative impression of the UK's climate priorities in the year of COP26."

The Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The letter follows reports over the weekend that COP26 President Alok Sharma was "apoplectic" at the decision not to block the coal mine. The Sunday Times reported that officials were concerned the move could harm the UK's credibility as it calls for other nations to come forward with bolder climate action plans ahead of the UN Summit.