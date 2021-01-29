Global Briefing: Spain celebrates record low cost for onshore wind power
Tesla profits, green Olympics, Canadian plastic, and all the green business news from around the world this week
Onshore wind energy scores lowest ever price through new Spanish auction The Spanish government completed its latest renewable energy auction this month, securing 3GW of new projects, including a record...
'Step in the right direction': Government announces partial ban on peat burning, but campaigners call for wider action
Campaigners welcome new ban on burning on blanket bog sites, but calls grow for government to extend the scope of planned legislation to include more types of peat and crackdown on peat-based composts
One year on: Microsoft updates on carbon removal ambitions
New investment in direct air capture firm Climeworks just one milestone since landmark pledge to tackle tech giant's historic emissions
Salesforce, Accenture and a tipping point for carbon accounting
A major new partnership suggests the world of sustainability software could be on the cusp of a long-awaited breakthrough