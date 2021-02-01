Iberdrola mandates new ESG threshold for key suppliers

Major supply chain partners that do not meet ESG criteria set out by Iberdrola in a 'reasonable' time frame will be ditched, energy giant warns

Iberdrola has announced plans to ensure 70 per cent of its 1,000 key suppliers comply with its in-house environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria by 2022, as part of the company's ongoing drive to boost the resilience and sustainability of its global value chain.

The European energy giant explained it would reach the goal through the introduction of a new system where major supply chain partners must prove they meet a certain ESG threshold, or risk being ditched by the company.

Key suppliers will be asked to submit a self-assessment of their ESG performance through a new digital platform developed for Iberdrola by Spanish start-up GoSupply. The platform will use 47 different factors to calculate whether the partner company meets Iberdrola's criteria, according to an update late last week.

The system measures companies' degree of commitment to ESG by giving a 40 per cent weighting to suppliers' environmental record, and a 30 per cent weighting to social impact and good governance respectively, Iberdrola explained.

Major supply chain partners that fail Iberdrola's test and generate a low score will be required to take action to meet the ESG requirements within "a reasonable period of time", or face exclusion from future tenders, according to the energy giant.

"In this way, Iberdrola not only acts as an economic and industrial driver in the territories in which it operates, but also as a catalyst for sustainability throughout its value chain," the company said.

The hope is that the introduction of the new rules will ensure that by 2022 more than 70 per cent of the 1,000 companies that are paid more than €1m annually by the energy giant will be compliant with stringent ESG standards, Iberdrola said.

The company stressed that the target would apply only to its key suppliers, but it added that all firms with which it had a "significant relationship" were being evaluated.

The GoSupply platform had already calculated the sustainability credentials of the 5,500 companies that collectively received 90 per cent of the company's awards last year, it added.

The new rules are also designed to complement Iberdrola's decision last year to link company bonuses with increases in the number of suppliers that meet sustainable development policies and standards.