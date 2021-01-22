Global Briefing: French vegan restaurant becomes first to win coveted Michelin Star
ONA awarded Michelin star in major milestone for vegan cuisine A new chapter has been opened in the long history of French haute cuisine, after a restaurant in the country's south-west became the first...
'Our futures are at stake': Sports stars fear industry could be defeated by escalating climate impacts
Top tennis, rugby, and football players open up about fears of growing impacts of volatile weather on sports in new ECIU podcast
Podcast: How mobilising capital markets could drive decarbonisation of heavy industry
Climate Bonds CEO Sean Kidney and Decarb Connect founder Alex Cameron discuss the growing role for transition bonds in unlocking investment for tackling carbon-intensive sectors of the economy
Biden and the future of clean energy politics
New group Clean Energy for America is hoping to seize the opportunities that should come for the renewables sector with a Biden Presidency