Latest UK-France interconnector powers up to full capacity

National Grid confirms its second electricity link to France is now operating at full capacity providing a further boost to decarbonisation efforts

National Grid has this morning confirmed that the second electricity interconnector linking the UK and France is now able to flow low carbon electricity between the two countries at full capacity.

Wholesale power traders started buying capacity to transport power across the 149-mile subsea power cable, which stretches along the sea floor between Fareham, Hampshire in the UK and near Caen, Normandy in France, yesterday.

Dubbed IFA2, the cable is the result of a joint venture between French Transmission System Operator RTE and National Grid. As with the rest of the growing fleet of UK interconnectors the cable is designed to expediate trade in power between different countries, making it easier for grid operators to balance grids across northern Europe that are increasingly reliant on intermittent renewable power generation.

With a capacity of 1,000MW, the new high voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable can provide enough energy to power 1 million British homes and is expected to meet 1.2 per cent of Britain's electricity demand.

National Grid said that importing lower carbon electricity from France should allow the project to prevent 1.2 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 from entering the atmosphere - equivalent to planting 50 million trees - in its first full year of operation.

"IFA2 is the latest feat of world-class engineering helping to transform and decarbonise the electricity systems of Britain and its European neighbours," said Jon Butterworth, managing director of National Grid Ventures "We're delighted to have been able to again work with our partners RTE to strengthen the connection between the French and British power grids.

"Together we are now able to help deliver cleaner, more secure, and more affordable energy to consumers at both ends of the cable. Our first interconnector together, IFA, has been successfully operating for more than 30 years. We look forward to working together with RTE over the next 30 years, to support the delivery of net zero targets to fight climate change across the UK and Europe."

The latest milestone means National Grid's portfolio now has four operational interconnectors - two to France in the form of IFA and IFA2, one to the Netherlands called BritNed, and one to Belgium known as Nemo Link. Two further projects are under construction: the North Sea Link with Norway that is due to come online later this year and the Viking Link with Denmark that is due to be operational by 2023.

The links are seen as a critical component of the UK's grid decarbonisation plans, as they will allow both the export of excess renewable power from the UK at times of peak generation and the import of low carbon nuclear, hydro, and wind power from other countries when UK renewables output is at lower levels.

By 2030, 90 per cent of electricity imported via National Grid's interconnectors will be from zero carbon sources and the company estimates that between 2020 and 2030 the fleet of interconnectors will prevent more than 100 million tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.