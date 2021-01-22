'A great vote of confidence': Nissan confirms plan to expand UK electric vehicle manufacturing

BBC reports Nissan has concluded Brexit deal has secured long term future for Sunderland factory

Nissan has confirmed it will continue to invest in its Sunderland plant and will move additional electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing production to the region, following months of speculation that any failure to secure an effective post-Brexit trade deal with the EU would put the future of the giant factory at risk.

The BBC reported that the automaker has confirmed the long term future of the Sunderland plant, which manufactures the popular Nissan Leaf EV, has been secured after the UK government and the EU finalised a trade deal that allows for tariff and quota free trade.

There had been fears that despite the trade deal being finalised late last month complex rules of origin could leave some EVs exposed to the risk of tariffs - a scenario that Nissan had previously warned could put the future of the Sunderland plant at risk, given the bulk of the cars produced at the factory are exported to the EU.

But the company told the BBC that it now planned move additional battery production close to the plant, so as to avoid the need to continue to import batteries for its EVs from Japan.

Manufacturing the batteries in the UK would ensure the cars comply with rules that require at least 55 per cent of the car's value to be derived from either the UK or the EU to qualify for zero tariffs when exported to the EU.

"The Brexit deal is positive for Nissan," Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta told the BBC. "Being the largest automaker in the UK we are taking this opportunity to redefine auto-making in the UK.

"It has created a competitive environment for Sunderland, not just inside the UK but outside as well.

"We've decided to localise the manufacture of the 62kWh battery in Sunderland so that all our products qualify [for tariff-free export to the EU]. We are committed to Sunderland for the long term under the business conditions that have been agreed."

The news was immediately welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hailed it as "a great vote of confidence in the UK and fantastic news for the brilliant Nissan workforce in Sunderland and electric vehicle manufacturing in this country".

However, other industry players gave the news a more guarded welcome, warning urgent investment was needed in the EV supply chain if global auto manufacturers are to be convinced to step up investment in the UK.

Carlos Tavares, the CEO at Stellantis, the auto giant formed from the merger of Groupe PSA and Fiat, warned earlier this week that the combination of Brexit and the UK's new 2030 phase out date for ending the sale of internal combustion engine cars could put the futute of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant at risk. "If you change, brutally, the rules and if you restrict the rules for business then there is at one point in time a problem," he said, hinting that it could make more sense to locate new EV factories closer to the larger EU market.

Mike Hawes, head of trade body the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders, told the BBC there was an urgent need to expand the EV supply chain and build out battery production capacity. "The battery plant in Sunderland may be enough for Nissan's near-term plans to build tens of thousands of electric cars but the UK made 1.5 million cars last year and all will be partly electric by 2030," he said.

The government has repeatedly highlighted its support for EV charging infrastructure and signalled its backing for the development of new battery gigafactories in the UK. However, many within the industry are keen to see more detail on the level of support available for new battery plants and the pace at which production capacity can be expanded.

In related news, the Mayor of London's office this week confirmed that 300 more electric vehicle rapid charging points have been installed across the capital, increasing London's total number of charging points to almost 6,000.

London now has more than 500 rapid charge points and over 5,500 residential charge points, with some points dedicated exclusively for almost 4,000 electric taxis operating in the capital.

Working with bp pulse and ESB Energy as the charging point operators, Transport for London (TfL) met its target to install 300 rapid charging points by the end of December 2020, despite works being paused from April to June 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's essential we help more people move away from petrol and diesel cars to tackle the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate emergency," London Maytor Sadiq Khan said. "I'm delighted that 300 more electric vehicle rapid charging points have been installed by TfL, increasing London's total electric charging points to almost 6,000. This success is testament to our partners in the private sector who have stepped up and shown real ambition to help London lead the electric vehicle revolution."