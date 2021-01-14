UK water industry joins UN Race to Zero campaign

Water UK becomes first trade body to join as official partner of UN campaign, which aims to rally ambitious corporate climate action ahead of COP26

Water UK has become the first industry trade body to join the UN's Race to Zero campaign as an official partner today, having last year drawn up a strategy to deliver net zero emissions water supplies across the UK by 2030.

Spearheaded by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which leads the Paris Agreement negotiation process, the global Race to Zero campaign aims to rally leadership in support of delivering net zero emissions from businesses, cities, regions, and investors.

In joining as one of 20 official partners of the campaign today, Water UK is primed to play a key role in preparations for the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year, which as co-host sees the UK government driving efforts to secure more international and corporate action in pursuit of net zero emissions.

In addition, Anglian Water and Severn Trent have also been confirmed as the first individual companies to join the Race to Zero campaign under the Water UK umbrella, building on the recent launch of the trade body's multi-billion pound 2030 net zero transition plan.

"The publication of the Net Zero 2030 Routemap was a major step forward for our sector so we're incredibly proud to be taking this forward as the first industry trade body to join the Race to Zero campaign," said Christine McGourty, Water UK chief executive. "Working in partnership with other businesses, government, and our regulators, we intend to deliver this plan decisively, openly and quickly, and look forward to sharing our experience with other infrastructure, utility and energy-intensive industries as we continue to tackle the threat of global climate change."

Unveiled in November, the roadmap aims to enable the rapid decarbonisation of the UK water industry within a decade through major investments in harnessing green gas generation from sewage waste facilities and deploying renewable power technologies, electric vehicles, and nature-based solutions.

By joining forces to mobilise a projected £2bn to £4bn of investment over the coming decade, water firms - which produce almost a third of UK industrial and waste process emissions - said they expected to reduce the industry's greenhouse gas emissions by 10 million tonnes over the next decade, while supporting the development of green jobs and skills.

Nigel Topping, High Level Climate Champion for COP26, hailed the plan as he welcomed the UK water industry's support for the Race to Zero Campaign.

"Water UK has shone a light on the path to net zero for the water sector with a ground-breaking plan to deliver a net zero water supply for customers by 2030 - the world's first sector-wide commitment of its kind," he said. "We're delighted to welcome them as a partner of the Race to Zero campaign, and to catalyse ambitious climate action across the water sector as we race to COP26."