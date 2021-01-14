Pensions and investment industries launch stewardship steering group

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) and the Investment Association (IA) have launched a stewardship steering group to create sustainable value for savers and investors.

The joint initiative will focus on examining how stewardship and a focus on long-term investment can be better integrated into the investment process to create positive outcomes for savers.

The group - which held its first meeting earlier this week - is co-chaired by PLSA chair Richard Butcher and Standard Life Aberdeen global head of investment governance and oversight Archie Struthers and brings together asset owners, investment managers and other stakeholders.

Members are industry-wide and represent firms including Nest, Border to Coast Pension Partnership, Willis Towers Watson, BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, and Sackers.

The group will consider a range of issues aimed at strengthening the relationship between asset owners and investment managers including the role of asset managers in ensuring stewardship plays a key role in their approach to manager selection, the steps investment managers can take to deliver clients' stewardship policies, and the role their disclosures play in the flow between them both.

The steering group will also help deliver on the recommendations by the Asset Management Taskforce Stewardship Working Group in its report Investing with purpose: placing stewardship at the heart of sustainable growth, which was published last year with the aim to better embed stewardship into the investment process.

Butcher said: "The relationship between asset managers and asset owners is vital if we are to achieve the objective of investing for good. The PLSA's 2020 report A changing climate: how pension funds can invest for the future identified a number of barriers to succeeding with this objective. This included a lack of clarity of definitions, poor quality data, better climate stewardship and, critically, the need to set out requirements more clearly.

"If pension schemes are to deliver on an intention to invest in a climate-aware fashion they need to articulate that intention clearly enough that it will be delivered by their agents. This new group will develop ideas for overcoming these barriers and in doing so will significantly move the cause of investing for good forward. I'm personally and on behalf of the PLSA really glad to be involved."

Struthers added: "In short, our mandate to operate is dependent on us demonstrating our commitment to responsible stewardship. Our industry is best served if we collaborate closely with asset owners - and their appointed representatives - to manage savers' assets on the basis of a common understanding, using definitions of success that better reflect society's expectations."

IA stewardship manager Sarah Woodfield added: "Investment managers have an important role to play in generating long-term returns for millions of UK pensioners. By working together with pension schemes, we can further embed stewardship within the investment process to ensure our members are delivering long-term sustainable value that not only meets schemes' financial objectives, but will also deliver on their ESG aims."

Nest chief executive Helen Dean, who is a member on the group's panel, said: "With annual general meeting (AGM) season fast approaching, now is the time for investors to be considering key issues affecting businesses. AGMs are one of the few formal times where shareholders can directly engage with the board and senior executives and have a say in how the company is run.

"We have high expectations for companies we invest in, from having the right corporate governance in place to taking issues like workforce pay and climate change seriously. If we don't believe there's enough progress in these areas, we'll readily vote against management or support shareholder resolutions."

