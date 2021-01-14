'On the cusp of a driving revolution': Automated driving technologies tipped to shift into the fast lane

Forty per cent of UK car sales could have self-driving capabilities by 2035 delivering a £42bn market, according to a new report from Connected Places Catapult, Element Energy, and Cambridge Econometrics

The UK stands on the cusp of a transport technology revolution, with the market for self-driving vehicles set to be worth nearly £42bn by 2035, according to a report exploring the economic potential of automated vehicles.

Forty per cent of UK car sales could have self-driving capabilities by 2035, the Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAV) Market Forecast 2020 predicts, delivering a total market value of £41.7bn.

"CAV technologies have the potential to revolutionise transport," said Nicola Yates, CEO at Connected Places Catapult, which co-authored the report along with Element Energy and Cambridge Econometrics. "Designed in the right way, a system of connected autonomous vehicles could make our transport network more accessible, safer, more efficient and better for the environment."

Investment in the area could create nearly 40,000 UK jobs and help cement the country as a world-leader in CAV technology, the report suggests. "The UK has a mature design industry that is keeping up with world leaders in app design and high technology solutions," it concludes.

The report was welcomed by Transport Minister Rachel Maclean, who launched the new analysis at the international CES technology conference yesterday. "The investment in and development of CAVs could truly transform the way people and goods are transported, with innovation like this at the heart of our ambition to build back better," she said. "We're on the cusp of a driving revolution. Not only could this tech unlock vast opportunities for the UK economy and jobs market, it could significantly improve the safety and efficiency of how we travel over the coming decades."

Since 2015, the UK government has invested £200m into CAV research and development, according to the Department for Transport, and in August 2020 the government announced a consultation on licensing the use of Automated Lane Keeping Systems - an early form of vehicle automation - on UK roads as early as this year. A response to the consultation is due in the coming months.

Meanwhile, in the private sector a number of auto giants have trailed huge investment plans for autonomous vehicles, with Volkswagen directing €27bn towards the development of car software, AI, and autonomous driving technologies, and Jaguar Land Rover announcing plans to develop a 'smart city hub' in Ireland where autonomous electric vehicles will be trialled in real world conditions.