The government must clarify role for businesses in delivering net zero
Eunomia's Alex Massie calls on the UK government to answer a raft of key outstanding questions to enable businesses to better support the transition to net zero
It's hard to remember a time when Covid-19 wasn't top of the news agenda, but if we think back to 2019, the same could be said of climate action. The body shock of the pandemic has halted what was previously...
Barclays' UK retirement fund to screen for climate risk in £1.3bn growth portfolio
Climate risk and ESG factors to be integrated into £1.3bn diversified growth portfolio used for Barclays UKRF defined contribution pension scheme
BYD and ADL to expand UK electric bus manufacturing operations
Firms announce plans to transfer assembly of electric buses from China to UK, citing need to meet growing demand of zero emission buses
Study: Urban air quality improved less during Covid-19 lockdown than previously thought
Researchers reveal NO2 emission reductions during first lockdown were lower than previously thought, amidst warnings ozone levels actually increased