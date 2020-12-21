Britain's wind turbines deliver new record amid blustery weather

Wind power generation hit a new high of 17.3GW last week during short period when zero carbon electricity produced nearly three-quarters of output, National Grid ESO reveals

Wind power in Britain broke a yet another new record on Friday, when gusty winter weather saw the UK's growing fleet of onshore and offshore turbines produce nearly 17.3GW of power for the electricity grid, according to National Grid ESO.

Data published this weekend by the grid operator revealed the wind record, achieved during a half-hour period on early Friday afternoon, had narrowly beat the previous record of 17.1GW achieved on 2 January of this year.

At the time the new record was set, wind was generating more than 43 per cent of Britain's overall electricity, pushing the total share of clean energy to 74 per cent, National Grid ESO said.

RenewableUK's deputy chief executive Melanie Onn hailed the record as "an early Christmas present we can all celebrate" and predicted that more records would be clinched over the years to come as the UK's wind sector expands.

"It's great to see our onshore and offshore wind farms have smashed another record, generating more power on a cold December day than ever before, just when we need it most," she said. "We expect to see many more records set in the years ahead, as the government has made wind energy one of the most important pillars of its energy strategy for reaching net zero emissions as fast and as cheaply as possible."

The government has promised to build 40GW of offshore wind by 2030, up from roughly 10GW today, and RenewableUK predicts that as much as 30W of onshore wind capacity could also be developed by the end of the decade, up from 14GW, as costs plummet and government-backed auctions for onshore renewables resume next spring after a four-year hiatus.

Renewable power has celebrated a number of a major records and achievements in 2020, as plumetting electricity demand during the pandemic and the ongoing phase-out of the UK's coal generators saw renewables take an increasing share of Britain's electricity grid. Great Britain went for more than two months without coal power in June, in the island's longest-ever coal-free run, and wind power generation provided its highest-ever share of the grid in August, at 60 per cent.

The new capacity record comes as the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) announced that Contracts for Difference payments had started for two major onshore wind farms in Scotland, after the plants were successfully switched on last month.

The 30MW Solwaybank wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway owned by clean energy investor Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited, and the 18.8MW Tralorg wind farm on Scotland's south coast owned by pension fund RPMI Railpen, both started producing power in November, in line with the deadline required for the farms' to receive government support, LCCC said.

LCCC's director of scheme delivery James Rushton said projects' commissioning was a "fantastic way to round off 2020". "The Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges to all of our teams, but our strong relationships across Tralorg and Solwaybank were integral in supporting both projects to achieve their OCPs," he said. "We look forward to continue working with both wind farms as they approach their final CfD milestones and fulfil a vital role in transforming UK energy generation."